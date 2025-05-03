Maddox Batson Releases 'First Dance (The After Party)'

(EBM) Maddox Batson's 10-song First Dance (The After Party) is officially available and includes three new songs: "I Need A Truck," "Somewhere South" and "2 Feet."
"Last week at Stagecoach, Jelly Roll gave me some great advice. He said, 'the next time you walk on stage, just walk slow and take it all in,'" shares the 15-year-old burgeoning country singer/songwriter/performer. "It's been a whirlwind, and I'm so grateful to all the fans who take the time to listen to these songs, learn all the words and share them. Hearing you sing them back when they aren't even out yet is beyond incredible, and I promise you, I am taking it all in with y'all!"
The deluxe EP follows Batson's announcement of the I Need A Truck Tour, which kicks off on September 7 in Richmond, Virginia and features 29 dates across the United States.
"This tour is going to be so sick," Batson continues. "We're already dreaming up production design and ways to make it really special. Can't wait to see you all again!"
The music video for "I Need A Truck" was filmed earlier this year in California and is set for release today at 3 pm ET, directed by Jake The Shooter. It's the latest release and written by Batson with Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps and David Garcia, who also produced the track, that is already a fan-favorite.
The Alabama raised, Nashville born teen blends country and pop with heartfelt vocals, which is why Forbes declared that "it's not only his lyrics and relatable subject matter that's captured the hearts of young fans, it's his engaging, high-energy personality that shines through every live performance, music video, and interaction with everyone he meets."
After making his Grand Ole Opry debut in March and appearing at Stagecoach Music Festival in April, Batson will join Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour for select dates in September and October including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Listen here via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records.
FIRST DANCE (THE AFTER PARTY) TRACK LIST (Three New Songs Available):
1. I Don't Like You Anymore
Written by: Maddox Batson, Hunter Phelps, David Garcia and Ashley Gorley
Produced by: David Garcia
2. Girl In Green
Written by: Maddox Batson, Peter Fenn and Sam Romans
Produced by: Peter Fenn
3. X's
Written by: Maddox Batson, Benjamin Negrin, Elysse Yulo, Jaxson Free, Josh Dorr and Nick Bailey
Produced by: Nick Bailey
4. God Talkin'
Written by: Maddox Batson, Josh Dorr, Elysse Yulo, Tiggi, Ned Cameron and Hallieo Hertrick
Produced by: Ned Cameron and Tiggi
5. Problem
Written by: Maddox Batson, Johnny Simpson, Dan Henig, JKash, Jake Torrey and Sean Cook
Produced by: Johnny Simpson, JKash and Sean Cook
6. It Was You
Written by: Maddox Batson, Andy Sheridan Josh Dorr
Produced by: Andy Sheridan
7. Southbound
Written by: Maddox Batson, Benjamin Negrin, Nick Bailey, Brett Truitt, Josh Dorr and Elysse Yulo
Produced by: Nick Bailey and Brett Truitt
8. I Need A Truck
Written by: Maddox Batson, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, David Garcia
Produced by: David Garcia
9. Somewhere South
Written by: Maddox Batson, Tiggi, Brett Truitt, Josh Dorr, Elysse Yulo, Benny Brisk
Produced by: Tiggi and Brett Truitt
10. 2 Feet
Written by: Maddox Batson, Tiggi, Mishon Ratliff
Produced by: Tiggi
Maddox Batson Announces 'I Need A Truck Tour'
Maddox Batson Expands First Dance With The After Party
Maddox Batson Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Maddox Batson Shares 'Girl In Green' Video As 'First Dance' EP Arrives
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Plans For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show- Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan- Pink Floyd Release 'Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Live Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video- Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour- more
Stream Eric Church's New Album 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'- Rascal Flatts Team With Backstreet Boys For 'What Hurts the Most'- ACM Awards- more
HUGEL, David Guetta, Kehlani And Daecolm Join Forces On 'Think Of Me'- GROUPLOVE Share Three Live Songs- Stream Ed Sheeran's New Song- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
The Doors Streaming 1970 Philadelphia Live Show For First Time
Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Announce Their Debut Album
Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy's Death Cult To Play To Special Shows
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Launching Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour
Shadows Fall Unleash 'Soul Devoured' Video
Lilith Czar Shares Poe-Inspired 'POPSICLE' Music Video
Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan For 'Little Lord Fentanyl'
The White Stripes Mark 20th Anniversary of 'Get Behind Me Satan'