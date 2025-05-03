Maddox Batson Releases 'First Dance (The After Party)'

(EBM) Maddox Batson's 10-song First Dance (The After Party) is officially available and includes three new songs: "I Need A Truck," "Somewhere South" and "2 Feet."

"Last week at Stagecoach, Jelly Roll gave me some great advice. He said, 'the next time you walk on stage, just walk slow and take it all in,'" shares the 15-year-old burgeoning country singer/songwriter/performer. "It's been a whirlwind, and I'm so grateful to all the fans who take the time to listen to these songs, learn all the words and share them. Hearing you sing them back when they aren't even out yet is beyond incredible, and I promise you, I am taking it all in with y'all!"

The deluxe EP follows Batson's announcement of the I Need A Truck Tour, which kicks off on September 7 in Richmond, Virginia and features 29 dates across the United States.

"This tour is going to be so sick," Batson continues. "We're already dreaming up production design and ways to make it really special. Can't wait to see you all again!"

The music video for "I Need A Truck" was filmed earlier this year in California and is set for release today at 3 pm ET, directed by Jake The Shooter. It's the latest release and written by Batson with Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps and David Garcia, who also produced the track, that is already a fan-favorite.

The Alabama raised, Nashville born teen blends country and pop with heartfelt vocals, which is why Forbes declared that "it's not only his lyrics and relatable subject matter that's captured the hearts of young fans, it's his engaging, high-energy personality that shines through every live performance, music video, and interaction with everyone he meets."

After making his Grand Ole Opry debut in March and appearing at Stagecoach Music Festival in April, Batson will join Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour for select dates in September and October including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Listen here via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records.

FIRST DANCE (THE AFTER PARTY) TRACK LIST (Three New Songs Available):

1. I Don't Like You Anymore

Written by: Maddox Batson, Hunter Phelps, David Garcia and Ashley Gorley

Produced by: David Garcia

2. Girl In Green

Written by: Maddox Batson, Peter Fenn and Sam Romans

Produced by: Peter Fenn

3. X's

Written by: Maddox Batson, Benjamin Negrin, Elysse Yulo, Jaxson Free, Josh Dorr and Nick Bailey

Produced by: Nick Bailey

4. God Talkin'

Written by: Maddox Batson, Josh Dorr, Elysse Yulo, Tiggi, Ned Cameron and Hallieo Hertrick

Produced by: Ned Cameron and Tiggi

5. Problem

Written by: Maddox Batson, Johnny Simpson, Dan Henig, JKash, Jake Torrey and Sean Cook

Produced by: Johnny Simpson, JKash and Sean Cook

6. It Was You

Written by: Maddox Batson, Andy Sheridan Josh Dorr

Produced by: Andy Sheridan

7. Southbound

Written by: Maddox Batson, Benjamin Negrin, Nick Bailey, Brett Truitt, Josh Dorr and Elysse Yulo

Produced by: Nick Bailey and Brett Truitt

8. I Need A Truck

Written by: Maddox Batson, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, David Garcia

Produced by: David Garcia

9. Somewhere South

Written by: Maddox Batson, Tiggi, Brett Truitt, Josh Dorr, Elysse Yulo, Benny Brisk

Produced by: Tiggi and Brett Truitt

10. 2 Feet

Written by: Maddox Batson, Tiggi, Mishon Ratliff

Produced by: Tiggi

