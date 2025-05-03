Maroon 5 And LISA Go Mr. & Mrs. Smith With 'Priceless' Video

(ICLG) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 have linked up with world renowned rapper, singer, dancer, actor, and style icon LISA to debut an infectious new single "PRICELESS," out today via 222/Interscope Records.

The song also notably marks the first time Maroon 5 has collaborated with a K-pop artist. In addition to the debut of their new single, the music video for "PRICELESS" has premiered today. Directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, Tyla), the playful and stylish clip was shot in downtown Los Angeles on 35mm film and visually gives a nod to the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"PRICELESS" is a prelude into Maroon 5's upcoming eighth studio album, of which details will be formally announced soon. On the album, the band are returning to their roots with their new music while subtly expanding their sound.

Of their upcoming album release and new single, Adam Levine said, "It's just a guitar-based song which we haven't really done in so long. It happened first for us while we were recording the album. I think it's just the purest and we are so happy to have LISA on it. The guitar intro is literally me playing into an audio message on my iPhone with an unplugged guitar. I actually got a little emotional recording 'cause it was sort of reconnecting to our roots, which a lot of our fans have been saying 'hey we want to hear that sound again.' It's been like over 20 years so I think it's time for that to return."

Added James Valentine, "I got super emotional when Adam sent me the original demo of 'PRICELESS' because for me the sound represents Maroon 5's earlier days. I joined the band in 2001 so when I was seeing them play in 2000, 'PRICELESS' gave me the same sort of excitement from the chords to overall vibe. I was super stoked on it and it established the writing and sound for our upcoming album."

In addition to their new music, Maroon 5 are also preparing to announce an upcoming world tour. The US dates follow an extended residency at Las Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM, which has now reached 40 total performances.

