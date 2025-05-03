Meghan Trainor Recruited By Mimi Webb For New Song 'Mind Reader'

(HR) British powerhouse Mimi Webb kicks off 2025 in style with her first release of the year, "Mind Reader," an irresistible and undeniable dance-floor filler featuring chart-topping GRAMMY Award winning Epic Records label mate Meghan Trainor. Written by Webb and Trainor, and produced by Grant Boutin & Federico Vindver, "Mind Reader" brings their unmistakable chemistry to the forefront-making a bold bid for song of the summer. "Mind Reader" is a playful, confident disco anthem for the ages about demanding respect and refusing for anything less.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mimi reveals, "Meghan is an artist I've admired for such a long time, and having her be my first-ever collaboration on a single feels like a dream come true. The song came together in such a fun, natural way. She's an amazing songwriter, and we actually wrote 'Mind Reader' during the first session we ever did together. When I got home and listened back, I immediately felt like the track needed her voice on it, so I called her straight away and asked if she'd jump on it as a feature. She said yes immediately!"

Meghan Trainor adds, "Working with Mimi was an absolute dream!! My husband and I have been big fans of her for years so we were star struck when she came to the house to write this song. We had the best time writing 'Mind Reader,' so I was beyond excited when she asked me to feature on it. I can't wait to dance to this song all summer long!"

