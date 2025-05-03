OMB Peezy and FBLManny Team Up For 'OverKrash'

(AT) Though they're seven years apart in age, 28-year-old OMB Peezy and 21-year-old FBLManny bonded over their similar upbringings in the trenches and their taste in melodic street music. Today, the Alabama mainstay and the Atlanta riser combine their sensibilities, sharing OverKrash, their new collaborative project. Driven by Peezy's soaring triplets and Manny's taffy-like vocals, OverKrash is a heartfelt and motivational effort, speaking directly to those in the struggle with relatable narratives and ushering them forward with invigorating words of wisdom.

The new tape is home to recent singles like "How U Feelin'," a theme song for lifelong hustlers, and "New Dallas," a bass-heavy banger. The 13-track tape adds several new highlights, including the high-octane, Drum Dummie-produced "Gas Tank," a prideful examination on how people change after a rapper earns fame, and "Bet Stand Onnat," with its bluesy chord progression and electric keyboard-heavy, dark night of the soul aesthetic. With production from heavy-hitters like Will-A-Fool, OverKrash is available everywhere via Overkill Entertainment/ FBL Entertainment / Blac Noize! / Hitmaker Music Group.

OverKrash arrives at an exciting moment in the careers of both artists. Repping both the West and Gulf Coasts, OMB Peezy has been one of the most unique voices in rap since emerging in 2017, mixing his Southern drawl and instinctive melodics with NorCal flows and slang. The 28-year-old artist has released ten solo and collaborative albums, including 2021's Too Deep For Tears, home to the remix to his GOLD single "Big Homie," and most recently, Drifting Away, which dropped earlier this year. Peezy got an unexpected boost in late 2024 when his 2017, Drum Dummie-produced breakout hit "Lay Down" went viral on TikTok, generating over 150k video creations and inspiring a dance popular with the youngest generation. The revived success of "Lay Down" inspired a new remix, featuring GloRilla, which racked up over 5.8 million streams on Spotify alone since its December 2024 release.

21-year-old FBLManny is well on his way to success, popping in Atlanta with regional hits like "Patrick Bev" and collaborating with fellow risers like Raq Baby. A young OG, Manny started rapping when he was just 10 years-old, recording songs in his living room under the watchful eye of his mom. Manny dropped his first project, U Know The Vibes, as a 16-year-old in 2019, and has followed with several accomplished tapes, including 2025's Cat Music 3. Now working with OMB Peezy as his creative partner and source of advice as someone who also broke out at a young age ("Peezy's really like a mentor," FBLMANNY says), Manny is ready to make a name for himself on the national scene.

With OverKrash, Peezy and Manny seek to establish themselves as one of hip-hop's premier duos. Stay tuned for more.

Stream OverKrash HERE

