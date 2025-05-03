Onoleigh Shares 'Legacy' Video

(FSM) Rising country artist Onoleigh premieres the music video for her most personal release yet, "Legacy", with Holler. A poignant tribute and love letter to her mother wrapped in soaring vocals and an elegant piano melody, "Legacy" is a testament to the quiet sacrifices and unwavering strength of mothers everywhere.

"This song carries the heartbeat of my mother and the love that's been passed down through generations. I hope it reminds people that the love we leave behind is the greatest mark we can make on the world," said Onoleigh.

Produced by four-time ACM nominee David Dorn and co-written by an all-star team -Sam SZND (4x Platinum songwriter), Emile Ghantous (Pitbull, Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony), Josh Goode (2x Emmy-winning songwriter), and Armen Paul Arakelian (multi-Platinum songwriter) - "Legacy" seamlessly blends country storytelling with a cinematic country ballad feel. The light touch to the song's arrangement keeps the spotlight on Onoleigh's emotional delivery, allowing every lyric to resonate deeply.

