.

Onoleigh Shares 'Legacy' Video

05-03-2025
Onoleigh Shares 'Legacy' Video

(FSM) Rising country artist Onoleigh premieres the music video for her most personal release yet, "Legacy", with Holler. A poignant tribute and love letter to her mother wrapped in soaring vocals and an elegant piano melody, "Legacy" is a testament to the quiet sacrifices and unwavering strength of mothers everywhere.

"This song carries the heartbeat of my mother and the love that's been passed down through generations. I hope it reminds people that the love we leave behind is the greatest mark we can make on the world," said Onoleigh.

Produced by four-time ACM nominee David Dorn and co-written by an all-star team -Sam SZND (4x Platinum songwriter), Emile Ghantous (Pitbull, Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony), Josh Goode (2x Emmy-winning songwriter), and Armen Paul Arakelian (multi-Platinum songwriter) - "Legacy" seamlessly blends country storytelling with a cinematic country ballad feel. The light touch to the song's arrangement keeps the spotlight on Onoleigh's emotional delivery, allowing every lyric to resonate deeply.

Related Stories
Onoleigh Shares 'Legacy' Video

Onoleigh Paying Tribute To Her Mother With 'Legacy'

Onoleigh Delivers Her Revenge Single 'OK Later'

Onoleigh 'Beautifully Broken' With New Single

News > Onoleigh

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Reveals His Plans For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show- Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan- Pink Floyd Release 'Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Live Album- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video- Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour- more

Day In Country

Stream Eric Church's New Album 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'- Rascal Flatts Team With Backstreet Boys For 'What Hurts the Most'- ACM Awards- more

-
Day In Pop

HUGEL, David Guetta, Kehlani And Daecolm Join Forces On 'Think Of Me'- GROUPLOVE Share Three Live Songs- Stream Ed Sheeran's New Song- more

Reviews

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana

It's International Jazz Month

Latest News

The Doors Streaming 1970 Philadelphia Live Show For First Time

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Announce Their Debut Album

Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy's Death Cult To Play To Special Shows

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Launching Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour

Shadows Fall Unleash 'Soul Devoured' Video

Lilith Czar Shares Poe-Inspired 'POPSICLE' Music Video

Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan For 'Little Lord Fentanyl'

The White Stripes Mark 20th Anniversary of 'Get Behind Me Satan'