Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Better Of Me' Video

(Noble) Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck continue to roll out their forthcoming studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes with the release of "Better Of Me," an upbeat, swagger-filled anthem that blends country rock grit with sun-soaked hooks. Produced By Dave Cobb, the track is available now on all major streaming platforms via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

Driven by a stomping piano intro and crunchy guitars, "Better Of Me" captures the band's signature blend of defiance and melody. Co-written with long-time collaborator Nick Foster, the track originated during a writing session while the band was on tour and found its final form under the guidance of producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Rival Sons).

"'Better Of Me' is a track co-written with our good friend and long-time collaborator Nick Foster," shares guitarist Henry James. "Initially conceived from a Zoom writing session conducted while on tour, the song took on new life with Dave Cobb's production genius. Led by some inspired piano riffing, it's a jamming, rollicking tune that wears its heart on its sleeve and transports us back to some of our favourite albums like The Basement Tapes and Second Helping. The track is an empowering affirmation that talks about not letting anyone get the best of you and not caring what others think. It encourages the listener to move forward on their own path in life, unburdened by whatever obstacles may present themselves."

Recorded in Savannah, GA, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes is due out August 22nd and marks a defining chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck. The band lived together during the recording process, giving the sessions a relaxed, communal energy that allowed each track to evolve organically under Cobb's guidance.

"This record really represents who we are right now, both musically and personally," says frontman Robert Jon. "We stepped away from our day-to-day and just focused on the songs, and you can feel that in every track."

Related Stories

Robert Jon & The Wreck Announce New Album 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes'

Robert Jon & The Wreck Team With John Oats And Dave Cob For 'Long Gone'

Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Sittin' Pretty' With New Track

Robert Jon & The Wreck Stream 'Ashes in the Snow' Video

News > Robert Jon