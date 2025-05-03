Stream Puddle of Mudd's New Album 'Kiss The Machine'

(PE) Puddle of Mudd, is ready to shake up the music world with their latest album, Kiss The Machine. The album is out now via Pavement Entertainment and available to stream on all digital platforms.
Kiss The Machine showcases the band's fearless approach to music and their commitment to innovation. "There's a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in this record," says Scantlin. "We wanted to mix and match different styles together, have fun, and just create something fresh. It's all about pushing boundaries and breaking out of the same old vibe."
Kiss The Machine reflects the raw energy and personal journey of Scantlin, who was fully immersed in every aspect of its creation. "This album was a moment of clarity - me looking in the mirror. I was there night after night in the studio, learning, recording, pushing myself, and making sure every part of it felt authentic. I'm super proud of how it all came together," says Scantlin.
Kiss The Machine is a testament to resilience and creative freedom. "I just want people to feel something - to smile, and have some hope in their hearts," Scantlin shares. "Music has the power to heal, and if these songs help someone through a tough time, that means everything to me. That's what this album is all about."
Puddle of Mudd Announce New Album With 'Beautimous'
Puddle of Mudd Share 'My Baby' To Announce Album
Puddle Of Mudd, Scott Stapp, Sugar Ray Lead Honeymoon Rock Fest
Puddle of Mudd Share 'Go To Hell' Lyric Video
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Plans For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show- Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan- Pink Floyd Release 'Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Live Album- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases 'The End' Single And Video- Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour- more
Stream Eric Church's New Album 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'- Rascal Flatts Team With Backstreet Boys For 'What Hurts the Most'- ACM Awards- more
HUGEL, David Guetta, Kehlani And Daecolm Join Forces On 'Think Of Me'- GROUPLOVE Share Three Live Songs- Stream Ed Sheeran's New Song- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
The Doors Streaming 1970 Philadelphia Live Show For First Time
Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Announce Their Debut Album
Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy's Death Cult To Play To Special Shows
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Launching Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour
Shadows Fall Unleash 'Soul Devoured' Video
Lilith Czar Shares Poe-Inspired 'POPSICLE' Music Video
Primus Recruit Maynard James Keenan For 'Little Lord Fentanyl'
The White Stripes Mark 20th Anniversary of 'Get Behind Me Satan'