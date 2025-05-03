Summer Walker Reveals New Single 'Spend It'

(IGA) Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) unveils her latest single and music video for "Spend It," a sultry, unapologetic anthem that ushers in a brand-new era for the chart-topping artist. Arriving with two additional versions-"Spend It (Diamonds & Pearls Version)" and "Spend It (Rent is Due Version)"-the track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Opening with the bold line "Give me the last 4 of your credit card, buy back my love, you can keep your heart," Summer makes it clear: love comes second to luxury this time around. With "Spend It," Summer flips the narrative on romance, trading emotional depth for material clarity. It's a song about power, pain, and pleasure-wrapped in silk, laced with satire, and set to a hypnotic R&B groove. She's venting, but she's over it. Rather than heartbreak, she's leaning into what she can gain: control, luxury, and a little bit of revenge. In a world where love has let her down, she's not asking for it-she's charging for it.

The "Spend It" music video adds a cinematic layer to the single, starring P-Valley's Gail Bean, Miracle Watts, and Brandee Evans, along with Angela White as a slick accomplice, and a special appearance by actor Eric Roberts. Set inside an exclusive private game at a lavish mansion, Summer plays a seductive ringleader on a mission to crack a high-security safe filled with money and expensive antiques. Between flashes of fine dining, high-stakes gameplay, and surreal shots of Summer in a pearl-filled bathtub and a turquoise trap room, the heist unfolds with a dramatic twist-Robertson opens the safe to find a Joker card and realizes he's been played. The video ends with a cryptic message: "WhereIsTheAlbum.com," followed by a surprise cameo from Joanne the Scammer, who offers Summer one final clue.

"Spend It" introduces fans to a new era of Summer-an era inspired by over-the-top glamour and hyper-femininity. The single will appear on Finally Over It, the final chapter in a trilogy that began with Over It (2019) and continued with Still Over It (2021). In this album, Summer walks away from past cycles and into a fantasy version of the life she's creating for herself-where heartbreak becomes art, and the past is finally paid in full.

This summer, Walker will be an opener for Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour with Bryson Tiller, and will also perform at Daisies Festival in South Africa, further expanding her global presence and fanbase.

