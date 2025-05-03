Tayla Lynn Celebrates 60th Anniversary Of Loretta Lynn's 'Blue Kentucky Girl'

(2911) Heart of Texas Records, in collaboration with StarVista Music, is proud to announce the release of "Blue Kentucky Girl," the latest single from Tayla Lynn's upcoming album, Singin' Loretta - honoring the monumental 60th anniversary of Loretta Lynn's single originally released on June 14, 1965.

Premiered by RFD-TV, the track reflects the heartfelt storytelling and emotion that made Loretta Lynn a country music icon. Tayla delivers the song with warmth and sincerity, honoring her grandmother's legacy while also making the classic her own.

"This song has always meant so much to our family," says Tayla. "Getting to sing it in my own voice while staying true to what Memaw created was an emotional experience."

Singin' Loretta marks Tayla's second full-length solo album and features a collection of beloved songs that celebrate the spirit and strength of Loretta Lynn's music. Alongside "Blue Kentucky Gir," the album includes favorites like "Rated 'X'," "Out Of My Head And Back In My Bed," "One's On the Way," "Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (with Lovin' On Your Mind)," and "You're Lookin' at Country," as well as lesser-known treasures like "There He Goes" and "The Titanic." Singin' Loretta will be available on May 30th.

As part of its ongoing Opry 100 celebration, the Grand Ole Opry, presented by Humana, is set to launch "Opry 100 Honors" on May 13. The special series of Opry 100 Honors shows, sponsored by Dan Post, will pay tribute to several of the icons who have helped shape the Opry's first century. The first show will honor Loretta Lynn on May 13, with performances by Opry member Crystal Gayle (Lynn's sister), granddaughter Emmy Russell, duo Twitty & Lynn (grandchildren of Lynn and Conway Twitty), and Opry members Martina McBride, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and more.

