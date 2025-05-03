The Ataris Return With 'Car Song' First New Track In Over 15 Years

(Earshot) The Ataris have just released "Car Song," the lead single from their long-awaited upcoming album, marking the band's first full-length release since 2007. Recorded using vintage tones and brought to life with the warmth of analog tape, this heartfelt track is dedicated to frontman Kristopher Roe's late father, a lifelong supporter and integral part of the band's journey.

In addition to "Car Song," The Ataris are revisiting their beloved hit "In This Diary" with two fresh versions - a newly re-recorded 2025 studio version and a brand-new acoustic rendition. These reimagined takes offer fans a fresh, emotional perspective on the track that helped define a generation of fans.

"I've always been so lucky to have my dad's unwavering support for The Ataris. He wasn't just a fan-he was a fixture of our community. He would often interact with fans on the band's message board, film live sets, and share them with everyone-everyone knew him. He was a huge part of the band's journey," Roe says.

"When I read about a service that would press a loved one's ashes into vinyl, it instantly hit me. What better way to honor my dad than making him a permanent part of the music he always loved? It felt like the most meaningful tribute I could give him."

Kristopher's father, William Roe, passed away in 2014 due to complications related to alcoholism. In his honor, a portion of the proceeds from the "Car Song" 7-inch release will go to Shatterproof, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending addiction. The funds raised through this release will benefit Shatterproof through 2025 and 2026, helping those affected by substance use disorders. "For anyone who knew my dad, they'd agree this would be the most fitting tribute for him," Roe adds.

The 7-inch vinyl will come in a variety of exclusive editions, including a limited variant incorporating William Roe's ashes, pressed at Hellbender Vinyl in Pittsburgh, PA. Other vinyl options include a turquoise and silver variant (matching the color of the ring Kristopher's father wore throughout his life) and a striking rust-red splatter version. order here

"Car Song" is the first release from The Ataris' upcoming, untitled album. The band's return to the studio was sparked by an unlikely source: Roe's purchase of Walter White's iconic Volvo from Breaking Bad's final season. A longtime fan of the show, Roe bought the car from a friend who worked on the show, even discovering a receipt signed by Bryan Cranston as Walter White in the glovebox. Roe later traded the car to his producer Bob Hoag in exchange for studio time-an exchange that led directly to the creation of "Car Song."

"I like to say that Walter White's Volvo was the catalyst for 'Car Song' and the new album," says Roe with a smile. "It all just came together from there, and now, here we are."

Related Stories

MxPx Announces New Shows And 2024 Tour Dates With The Ataris

The Ataris Launching Their First NFT Collection

News > The Ataris