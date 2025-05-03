Watch Britney Spears' The Making of 'Oops!... I Did It Again' Video

(BHM) Vevo and Britney Spears released a new episode of Footnotes commemorating the 25th anniversary of her legendary hit, "Oops!...I Did It Again" offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the unforgettable music video that defined a pop era and introduced one of the most iconic looks in music video history.
Directed by Nigel Dick and choreographed by Tina Landon, the video originally premiered on MTV's Making the Video on April 10, 2000 and quickly became a pop culture moment-from the Mars set and Titanic-inspired interlude to the iconic red latex catsuit, which was Britney's idea.
The Footnotes episode is packed with fun details: Max Martin not only produced the song but voiced the skit in the video, the astronaut finds the original single's cover art in the wreckage and Britney's look swapping her original red boots for black sneakers mid-shoot because the boots were too uncomfortable. Britney pushed through a couple of injuries during filming, including stitches and a twisted ankle, to deliver one of her most memorable performances.
"Oops...I Did It Again!" was the lead single for Britney's second studio album, which shattered the record for most first-week sales by a female artist, holding that title until Adele's 25 in 2015. In a 2020 Instagram post, Britney reflected on the moment: "The anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy... All of my expectations were exceeded!"
