Yeat Covers Drakes' 'Feel No Ways'

(Warner) Coming off his first-ever Coachella performance, multi-platinum rap innovator Yeat has shared his cover of Drake's classic track "Feel No Ways" - out now via Lyfestyle Corporation / Field Trip / Capitol Records. "Feel No Wayz (Yeat mix)" marks his third release of the year, following standout single "The Bell" and a feature on "Work" with Anyma, the solo project of Matteo Milleri from the electronic duo Tale of Us.

First previewed during his Sahara Stage set at Coachella Weekend 1 - where a 50-foot golden bell towered over the crowd in homage to his breakout hit "Get Busy" - Yeat's extraterrestrial, autotune-drenched rendition of the Drake cult classic quickly became an internet-breaking moment.

In the days leading up to the release, billboards popped up around Toronto with a text from Drake that read, "YOUNG TWIZZZZZY FEEL A WAY", teasing the remix and fueling endless internet discourse.

The release marks a rare moment of homage between two generations of rap visionaries. Yeat and Drake's collaborative history includes standout tracks like "As We Speak" and "IDGAF" , with the latter debuting at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, #1 on the Global 200, and amassing over 1 billion streams to date.

Drake has long been a vocal supporter of Yeat's futuristic sound and boundary-pushing vision, first publicly connecting with the rising star in 2021 following the release of Yeat's fourth album Up 2 Me. With "Feel No Ways (Yeat mix)", Yeat reimagines a modern classic through his distinct sonic lens, paying tribute from one visionary to another.

Yeat's last project, the #1 Billboard charting LYFESTYLE, kicked off this summer when Yeat hinted at new music during his special three-show North American run across New York, Los Angeles, and Portland. With the release of LYFESTYLE, Yeat hit a massive career milestone, earning his first-ever no. 1 album on the Billboard 200. Within its first week of release, the 22-track project sold 89K equivalent album units -- the rap phenomenon's highest first week sales to date. This achievement also marked Yeat's fifth top 10 debut in under 3 years: Lyfe (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alive (No. 6 in 2022), AfterLyfe (No. 4 in 2023), 2093 (No. 2 in 2024), and now LYFESTYLE (No. 1 in 2024). LYFESTYLE was released initially on October 18, boasting features from Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and more. Most recently, Yeat embarked on an international tour across the EU & UK -- an explosive run through 9 cities which included his first ever headlining show in London, which The Guardian noted as a "ribcage-reverberating success".

