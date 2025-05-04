Aly & AJ Release 'Silver Deliverer' Album And Plot Tour

(IPR) Silver Deliverer, the highly anticipated independent sixth studio album from platinum-selling sister duo Aly & AJ, is out. A career-defining body of work, Silver Deliverer blends sun-drenched California rock, country-tinged folk, and warm, analog textures into an honest and deeply personal album that feels like a love letter to growing up, growing older, and growing free.
Out just in time for summer and building momentum into the fall, the release also marks the announcement of Aly & AJ's headlining must see North American Silver Deliverer Tour, presented by Concerts West / AEG Presents. The tour launches Friday, September 19 in Los Angeles, concluding in Santa Barbara on Sunday, November 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9 at 10am local time. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will grace the bill and support across all dates.
Arriving after the critical acclaim of their 2023 album With Love From, Silver Deliverer sees Aly & AJ embracing full creative control and crafting their most authentic, self-assured and spiritually resonant record yet. Written and recorded in Topanga Canyon, the album draws from the Laurel Canyon movement while sounding unmistakably fresh and modern. It marks a striking return for the beloved artists: bold, unfiltered, and wholly their own. Brimming with poetic warmth and wisdom that the sister duo has honed over the years, Silver Deliverer reflects on maturing, sisterhood, and self-actualization.
"After 20 years of making music together as sisters we've created our most revealing and poignant album to date. Motherhood, personal loss, and traumatic events have rewoven our tapestry of sisterhood. And we've done our best to write about it. We hope this music is something to reach for when you're lost and looking for some deliverance."
Produced in part by longtime collaborators, including GRAMMY nominated Jonathan Wilson, Silver Deliverer captures Aly & AJ's signature harmonies across a soundscape rich in organic instrumentation and golden-era storytelling. The album features standout singles including the recent "Dandelions", the haunting "If You Get Lonely" and "Next to Nothing," which has received acclaim for Aly & AJ's iconic harmonies and makes audiences feel like they are "living in the song while listening to it". The shimmering lead single from the album, "What It Feels Like", has already amassed over one million streams on Spotify and over 200K views of its official music video, solidifying the sisters' ongoing cultural relevance and deepening resonance with fans both old and new.
ALY & AJ SILVER DELIVERER TOUR DATES
September 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Venue Announced Soon
September 25 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
September 26 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
September 27 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
September 30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
October 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
October 2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
October 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
October 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
October 7 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
October 8 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
October 10 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
October 11 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
October 12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
October 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
October 15 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
October 17 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
October 19 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
October 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
October 22 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
October 24 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
October 25 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE
October 26 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
October 28 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
October 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
October 31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
November 1 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
November 2 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
November 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
November 5 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by The Bay - On Sale Now November 8 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
November 9 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
