Aly & AJ Release 'Silver Deliverer' Album And Plot Tour

(IPR) Silver Deliverer, the highly anticipated independent sixth studio album from platinum-selling sister duo Aly & AJ, is out. A career-defining body of work, Silver Deliverer blends sun-drenched California rock, country-tinged folk, and warm, analog textures into an honest and deeply personal album that feels like a love letter to growing up, growing older, and growing free.

Out just in time for summer and building momentum into the fall, the release also marks the announcement of Aly & AJ's headlining must see North American Silver Deliverer Tour, presented by Concerts West / AEG Presents. The tour launches Friday, September 19 in Los Angeles, concluding in Santa Barbara on Sunday, November 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 9 at 10am local time. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amanda Shires will grace the bill and support across all dates.

Arriving after the critical acclaim of their 2023 album With Love From, Silver Deliverer sees Aly & AJ embracing full creative control and crafting their most authentic, self-assured and spiritually resonant record yet. Written and recorded in Topanga Canyon, the album draws from the Laurel Canyon movement while sounding unmistakably fresh and modern. It marks a striking return for the beloved artists: bold, unfiltered, and wholly their own. Brimming with poetic warmth and wisdom that the sister duo has honed over the years, Silver Deliverer reflects on maturing, sisterhood, and self-actualization.

"After 20 years of making music together as sisters we've created our most revealing and poignant album to date. Motherhood, personal loss, and traumatic events have rewoven our tapestry of sisterhood. And we've done our best to write about it. We hope this music is something to reach for when you're lost and looking for some deliverance."

Produced in part by longtime collaborators, including GRAMMY nominated Jonathan Wilson, Silver Deliverer captures Aly & AJ's signature harmonies across a soundscape rich in organic instrumentation and golden-era storytelling. The album features standout singles including the recent "Dandelions", the haunting "If You Get Lonely" and "Next to Nothing," which has received acclaim for Aly & AJ's iconic harmonies and makes audiences feel like they are "living in the song while listening to it". The shimmering lead single from the album, "What It Feels Like", has already amassed over one million streams on Spotify and over 200K views of its official music video, solidifying the sisters' ongoing cultural relevance and deepening resonance with fans both old and new.

ALY & AJ SILVER DELIVERER TOUR DATES

September 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Venue Announced Soon

September 25 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 26 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

September 27 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

September 30 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

October 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

October 2 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

October 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

October 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

October 7 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

October 8 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

October 10 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

October 11 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

October 15 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

October 17 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

October 19 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

October 22 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

October 24 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

October 25 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

October 26 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

October 28 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

October 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

October 31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

November 1 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

November 2 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

November 4 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

November 5 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by The Bay - On Sale Now November 8 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

November 9 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

