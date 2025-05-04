American Mile Share New Ballad 'Waiting on a Sunday'

(SW) Rising LA-based Americana-rock band American Mile returns with their most emotionally resonant single yet, "Waiting on a Sunday. " This stirring ballad about a single mother's fight to keep her family afloat is from the forthcoming sophomore album American Dream, which is due on June 6th.

Blending heartfelt lyrics with soaring melodies and rich instrumentation, the song captures the quiet desperation of a woman doing everything she can to feed her children and hold on to hope. "Waiting on a Sunday" is a stellar showcase of American Mile's gift for storytelling-raw, honest, and deeply human.

The band intended to write something that felt real-something that could be someone's truth. This song is about when you feel like you've tried everything, and all that's left is to believe in something better, even if it never comes. Will that Sunday ever come? We may never know. But for the woman at the heart of the story, hope lies just beyond the horizon.

American Mile comprises four seasoned Los Angeles-based studio and touring musicians who, like many Los Angeles-based creatives, flocked to the city of angels from small towns to pursue their dreams. With roots deep in classic rock and country, their music is simultaneously nostalgic and unmistakably current, resonating with fans across generations. The band fuses Americana, rock, and soul with cinematic songwriting and powerhouse vocals, hitting those sweet spots that blend heavy-hitting riffs with soulful lyrics that have earned them comparisons to The Black Crowes, The Brothers Osborne, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, among others.

American Dream follows their 2020 debut, The Longest Road, crafted with Grammy-nominated producers Bruce Witkin and Keith Nelson. Known for their explosive stage presence, cultivated from playing over 200 shows per year, American Mile has earned acclaim across North America, performing on stages like Summerfest, the NASCAR Auto Club 400, and the Idaho Potato Drop. They've captivated audiences at legendary venues such as Moonshine Flats, Goldfields, and The Viper Room and have shared the stage with icons like 38 Special, Blue Oyster Cult, Nate Smith, Kameron Marlowe, and Neon Trees. Each performance cements them as a must-see act, further establishing their name in the lineage of modern country rock. American Mile will be introducing these new songs to audiences this Spring on tour, including an album release show at the Gibson Showroom in Los Angeles on June 12th.

MAY 9 & 10 Flying X Lake Havasu City, AZ

MAY 15 The Basement Nashville, TN

MAY 17 Fox & Locke Leipers Fork, TN

MAY 23 Double Wide Dallas, TX

MAY 24 Far-Out Dallas, TX

MAY 30 & 31 Moonshine Flats San Diego, CA

JUN 5 Del Mar Plaza Del Mar, CA

JUN 6 Chuy's Mesquite Broiler- Rosedale Bakersfield, CA

JUN 7 Temecula Wine & Beer Garden Temecula, CA

JUN 12 The Gibson Showroom Los Angeles, CA

JUN 13 Feather Falls Casino & Lodge Oroville, CA

JUN 14 The Udder Place Turlock, CA

JUN 15 Crawdads on the Lake Folsom, CA

JUN 15 PainKillers Pub & Grub Rocklin, CA

JUN 19 Marine Room Tavern Laguna Beach, CA

JUN 20 & 21 Harry's Night Club & Beach Bar Pismo Beach, CA

JUN 22 The Siren Morro Bay, CA

JUN 27 Goldfield Trading Post Roseville Roseville, CA

JUN 28 Nevada County Fairgrounds Grass Valley, CA

JUN 29 Crawdads on the Lake Folsom, CA

JUL 3 Robbs Resort Pollock Pines, CA

JUL 4 Red Hawk Casino Placerville, CA

JUL 6 PainKillers Pub & Grub Rocklin, CA

JUL 9 -13 Santa Maria Fairpark Santa Maria, CA

JUL 17 Del Mar Plaza Del Mar, CA

JUL 18 The Shops at Heavenly Village South Lake Tahoe, CA

JUL 25 Marine Room Tavern Laguna Beach, CA

JUL 26 Public House Temecula, CA

JUL 27 Shenanigans Irish Pub & Grille Long Beach, CA

JUL 31 Powerhouse Pub Folsom, CA

AUG 1 The Village Green Rancho Cordova, CA

AUG 2 Del Norte County Fairgrounds, Crescent City, CA

AUG 9 Valencia Club (VC) Penryn, CA

AUG 10 PainKillers Pub & Grub Rocklin, CA

AUG 13 Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV

AUG 14 Marine Room Tavern Laguna Beach, CA

AUG 15 Temecula Wine & Beer Garden Temecula, CA

AUG 16 Public House Temecula, CA

AUG 17 Shenanigans Irish Pub & Grille Long Beach, CA

AUG 20 -24 Expo Idaho Boise, ID

AUG 28 Lighthouse Lounge Lake Havasu City, AZ

AUG 29 Fort Tuthill County Park Flagstaff, AZ

AUG 30 & 31 Flying X Saloon Lake Havasu City, AZ

Related Stories

Kesha Recruits Scissor Sisters For North American Tour

American Mile Share 'Photograph Of You'

Singled Out: American Mile's Straight from the Heartland

News > American Mile