BIA Delivers New Anthem 'We On Go'

(Epic) After teasing the record on a critically acclaimed viral stream with DDG, BIA has delivered her hotly coveted new single, "WE ON GO," featuring production from Honorable C.N.O.T.E.. The new song marks BIA's first official release of the year, and her first drop following a scintillating 2024 campaign that saw her reach new career heights.

"We On Go" is a tenacious new anthem from BIA, who has a lot to be triumphant about. BIA generates a high-octane atmosphere with her new single, dishing out a harsh lambasting to anything that stands in her way. "These h*es watch me on replay, on replay just like it's a reel," she raps. "You know I stay real."

Once again ESPN, known as the "worldwide leader in sports," has taken stock of BIA's unrelenting energy and channeled it, as "WE ON GO" has provided the soundtrack for marquee WNBA and NCAA Women's Final Four broadcasts dating back to April. With its resounding, arena-like echoes and booming baseline, "WE ON GO" continues to be a seamless sync for the globally influential network.

BIA came into 2025 smoking hot, and it's easy to see why. In 2024, the proud Massachusetts native toured in support of Nicki Minaj on one of the highest-grossing tours in Hip Hop history, The Pink Friday 2 World Tour. BIA was also featured on the soundtrack to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's blockbuster Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and to start this calendar year she was featured in renowned filmmaker and director Spike Jonze's Apple Airpod promo, thanks to a sync of her 2019 standout collaboration with Sam i, "Perfect."

The multi-platinum rapper's diligence has elevated her in a variety of facets, and her heightened profile is paying dividends. Last month, BIA was a surprise guest at none other than Coachella, on behalf of beloved Los Angeles-based rap group Shoreline Mafia. Her appearance was instantly buzzworthy, and has generated tens-of-thousands of views across social media.

BIA's intentional ascent has been a marvel to observe, and as she kicks things into another gear, she'd like you all to know... "WE ON GO."

