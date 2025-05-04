Briston Maroney Releases 'JIMMY' Album

(Atlantic) Briston Maroney unveils his guitar-heavy, explosive and engrossing new record, JIMMY, via Atlantic Records. With the help of an introduction to the world of psychedelics, Maroney's third album reflects on the lives that surrounded his divorced-home childhood (the devil-may-care spirit of the north Floridians and the relatively privileged but pressured Catholic school student of Tennessee). At its core, the new record has Maroney stepping into the minds of the two worlds he straddles between, and ultimately letting them meld to life's true masterpiece: simply being yourself.

"I definitely wasn't ever planning on going the alter ego route with this whole thing, and still am not," Maroney reflects. "I wrote this record as a conversation between myself and myself, and a lot of the answers to these questions took form in the shape of Jimmy. He's not a different person or a different version of me, but much like our beloved California, is a state of mind. This record is a map of dialogue/steps to take if you'd like to experiment with that state of mind, and I highly recommend giving it a whirl."

Earlier this year, Maroney teased the record with his first single "Real Good Swimmer," a masterful and magnetic rock song over which Maroney presents a snapshot of the people who he grew up knowing. He followed the track with a double release of "Tomatoes" and "Bullsh*t," two songs depicting two worlds at work. "Tomatoes" is a grungy portrait of post-adolescent confusion and willful idiosyncrasy that arcs into a defiant hook while "Bullsh*t," is a three-minute encapsulation of all the conflict in JIMMY. And most recently "Better Than You," a bounding tune about menace and ambition and self-judgement that spreads like a virus, co-written with Dan Nigro (Caroline Polachek, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell, Lorde). Stream the album here

Related Stories

Briston Maroney Announces New Album JIMMY With 2 New Tracks

Briston Maroney Streams' Real Good Swimmer'

Dollywood Trip Inspired Briston Maroney's New Single

News > Briston Maroney