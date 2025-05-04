Colin Stough Delivers Hard-Edged Anthem 'White Trash'

(BBR) Mississippi rebel Colin Stough returns today with his hard-edged new anthem, "White Trash"-out now. Co-written by Stough, Jamie Collazo, and Kenny Whitmire, and produced by James LeBlanc and Phillip White, "White Trash" is a battle cry for the outcast - fueled by conviction and delivered with a devilish grin.

Driven by raw vocals and a defiant country-rock swagger, the unapologetic declaration finds Stough doing what he does best: stripping away pretenses and leaning full-tilt into every scar, setback, and stereotype with pride. Written and recorded in January, "White Trash" delivers on all fronts.

"I grew up on the 'other side of town' with the rest of the outcasts," Stough says. "It used to hurt when my mom and I would get called white trash; I think this is my way of reclaiming that. I love where I come from; if that's white trash, I'll own it."

Stough will continue working on new music this spring before hitting the road for select performances throughout the summer and early fall. Full list of 2025 tour dates below.



COLIN STOUGH 2025 TOUR DATES

5/10: Jackson, MS (Mississippi Makers Festival)

6/7: Nashville, TN (CMA Fest)

7/18: Mize, MS (Watermelon Park Fest)

7/30: Sturgis, SD (Kickstands Bar & Grill)

8/9: Campbell, MO (Campbell Peach Fair)

9/20: Morehead, KY (Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival)

10/11: Salt Lake City, UT (Utah State Fair Park)

