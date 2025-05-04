.

Don Toliver And Doja Cat Release 'Lose My Mind' Video From F1 The Album

05-04-2025
Don Toliver And Doja Cat Release 'Lose My Mind' Video From F1 The Album

(Atlantic) Following a series of cryptic teases shared over the past week, multi-platinum Houston rapper, singer-songwriter and Cactus Jack artist, Don Toliver releases "Lose My Mind" featuring GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum star Doja Cat - the revved-up single officially kicks off the soundtrack campaign for F1 THE ALBUM, the supercharged musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

Produced by renowned hitmaker Ryan Tedder and featuring the "F1 Movie Theme" by the Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, "Lose My Mind" arrives alongside an electrifying official video.

F1 THE ALBUM arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, June 27th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the feature film, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. From the label and Soundtrack Album Producers that brought you the award-winning blockbuster soundtracks Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad: The Album and more, stay tuned for more exhilarating updates on F1 THE ALBUM to come soon.

Don Toliver Announces Thee Love Sick Tour

