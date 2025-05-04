Dry Kill Logic Deliver New Single 'Now You Belong With the Dead'

(ASPR) Dry Kill Logic are gearing up for a busy year in 2025. The band has dropped the new single "Now You Belong With the Dead," produced by Greg Thomas (End, Shai Hulud, Misery Signals) and mastered by Will Putney (Fit For an Autopsy, Better Lovers). It's a masterclass in storytelling, showcasing the band at their most melodic and their most brutal - fans old and new will immediately feel the impact of this ferocious new track.
"We wrote this song years ago, but it really came to life with Greg in the studio," states singer Cliff Rigano. "It's our most dynamic songwriting to date, and we're stoked for everyone to hear it!"
2025 also sees Dry Kill Logic returning to US stages for the first time in 20 years, performing at major U.S. rock festivals, including Welcome to Rockville (Daytona, FL), RockFest (Cadott, WI), Inkcarceration (Mansfield, OH), and Aftershock (Sacramento, CA).
There are also two special headline performances planned in June - at Monarch in Brooklyn, New York on June 13 and at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey on June 14. These shows will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band's seminal sophomore album The Dead & Dreaming.
DRY KILL LOGIC LIVE:
5/18 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL
6/13 - Monarch - Brooklyn, NY
6/14 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ
7/17 - RockFest - Cadott, WI
7/19 - Inkcarceration - Mansfield, OH
10/2 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA
Dry Kill Logic Returning With New Music And Live Performances
Dry Kill Logic Reuniting For Festival Appearance And New Music
Dry Kill Logic Stream New Song 'Don't See Ghosts'
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3- Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio- more
Sammy Hagar To Livestream Las Vegas Residency Show- Scorpions Cancel Third Concert This week Hours Before Show Time- The Ataris Return- more
American Mile Share New Ballad 'Waiting on a Sunday'- Moe Bandy's 'Songs I Missed' Album Arrives- Stream Eric Church's New Album 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'- more
Selena Gomez and benny blanco Go To The Prom In 'Talk' Video- RUFUS DU SOL Stream New Album 'Inhale / Exhale Remixed'- Britney Spears- Maroon 5- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3
Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio
Chino Moreno Remixes The Cure's 'Warsong'
Eric Gronwall Drops Off Michael Schenker Tour
'Diary Of A Madman' Contributor Looks Back On Iconic Ozzy Osbourne Album
Dry Kill Logic Deliver New Single 'Now You Belong With the Dead'
Gypsy Pistoleros Takes Fans To The 'Church Of The Pistoleros'
Propagandhi 'At Peace' With New Album