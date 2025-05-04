Dry Kill Logic Deliver New Single 'Now You Belong With the Dead'

(ASPR) Dry Kill Logic are gearing up for a busy year in 2025. The band has dropped the new single "Now You Belong With the Dead," produced by Greg Thomas (End, Shai Hulud, Misery Signals) and mastered by Will Putney (Fit For an Autopsy, Better Lovers). It's a masterclass in storytelling, showcasing the band at their most melodic and their most brutal - fans old and new will immediately feel the impact of this ferocious new track.

"We wrote this song years ago, but it really came to life with Greg in the studio," states singer Cliff Rigano. "It's our most dynamic songwriting to date, and we're stoked for everyone to hear it!"

2025 also sees Dry Kill Logic returning to US stages for the first time in 20 years, performing at major U.S. rock festivals, including Welcome to Rockville (Daytona, FL), RockFest (Cadott, WI), Inkcarceration (Mansfield, OH), and Aftershock (Sacramento, CA).

There are also two special headline performances planned in June - at Monarch in Brooklyn, New York on June 13 and at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey on June 14. These shows will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band's seminal sophomore album The Dead & Dreaming.

DRY KILL LOGIC LIVE:

5/18 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL

6/13 - Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

6/14 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

7/17 - RockFest - Cadott, WI

7/19 - Inkcarceration - Mansfield, OH

10/2 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

