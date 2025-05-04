Exile Give Classics A Dolby Atmos Upgrade With HITS Anniversary Edition

(BNPR) American country rock legends and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame inductees Exile, featuring original members Sonny LeMaire, JP Pennington, Marlon Hargis, Steve Goetzman, and Les Taylor, are proud to announce the release of Exile HITS Anniversary Edition. This remixed and remastered collection of 15 timeless hit songs, including eleven No. 1 songs, is now available in immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

The Exile HITS Anniversary Edition offers an enhanced listening experience, featuring surround sound technology that allows audio elements to be placed in a 3D space, delivering a more realistic and dynamic experience for fans and content creators alike.

Released on Clearwater Records, Exile HITS Anniversary Edition celebrates the band's incredible musical journey and their 62nd anniversary.

Exile continues to captivate audiences worldwide with a career marked by chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances featuring their stellar musicianship and signature soulful harmonies.

"By way of modern technology, this project documents our recording career in a way we feel it should be heard. We hope old and new fans enjoy listening as much as we did making it," shared Exile.

Exile HITS Anniversary Edition was produced by JP Pennington and Sonny LeMaire and recorded at Tower Station Studio in Lexington, Kentucky, The DAWg Houze in Gallatin, Tennessee, and Country Q Studios in Nashville. Engineers on the project included Paul Scholten, Jeff Myers, Tony Cottrill, and Mike Purcell.

Studio musicians included Steve Goetzman (drums), Marlon Hargis (piano, organ, synths, backing vocals), Sonny LeMaire (bass, DADGAD acoustic guitar, lead, and backing vocals), JP Pennington (electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin, ukulele, keyboards, percussion, lead and backing vocals) and Les Taylor (acoustic guitar, lead and backing vocals).

Download and stream the new project on all digital platforms here and see the tracklisting below:

Exile HITS Anniversary Edition Track Listing:

Kiss You All Over (Mike Chapman, Nicky Chinn)

Woke Up In Love (JP Pennington)

I Don't Want To Be A Memory (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

Give Me One More Chance (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

She's A Miracle (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

Crazy For Your Love (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

Hang On To Your Heart (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

I Could Get Used To You (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

She's Too Good To Be True (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

Super Love (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

It'll Be Me (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

I Can't Get Close Enough (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

Keep It In The Middle of The Road (JP Pennington, Sonny LeMaire)

Nobody's Talking (Sonny LeMaire, Randy Sharp)

Yet (Sonny LeMaire, Randy Sharp)

