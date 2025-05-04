Gypsy Pistoleros Takes Fans To The 'Church Of The Pistoleros'

(PR) Gypsy Pistoleros have released their brand new studio album 'Church Of The Pistoleros', and celebrated the release by sharing a video for the song "I'm In Love With Myself".
The group had this to say about the new video and single, "I'm In Love With Myself!" is a glam-slam-punk battle cry - loud, proud, and drenched in defiant confidence.
"This isn't vanity - it's punk therapy. This is not a cult... it's a mirror. Look at yourself and fall in love. Why wait for validation when you've already fallen head over heels... with YOU?"
