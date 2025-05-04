HoneyLuv Returns With 'Dancehall'

(Casablanca) Berlin-based DJ and producer HoneyLuv, returns with a captivating and energetic new single "Dancehall" - a brilliant portrait of ecstasy, celebrating movement and expression. Setting the tone for an epic season ahead, the vibrant new single is available now.

Bold from the onset, "Dancehall" instantly drives listeners to the dancefloor - the buoyant beat fuses Latin pop and Afrobeats into an anthemic dance track. After her vocals have appeared on remixes in the past, this track marks the first time she's singing on one of her own. Her velvety-rich vocals are layered over a lush bed of bouncing reggaeton-inspired rhythm, carefully designed to make hips sway, shoulders roll and feet refuse to stop moving. Creating an irresistible soundscape, HoneyLuv's intoxicating beat draws listeners deep into her groove-filled realm where they are free to shake off every ounce of restraint as the track beams with color, movement and pure kinetic joy.

Refreshingly exuberant, "Dancehall" fosters camaraderie and connection, cultivating a space where listeners can immerse themselves in the beat and get lost in its reverie. Demonstrating her versatility and adaptability, the track arrives as a powerful assertion of HoneyLuv's spirit: bright, bold and undeniably danceable.

HoneyLuv shares, "'Dancehall' came to life one night in my London flat; I was just vibing, mixing house with the dancehall and reggae I'd been into lately. Took it to the studio with the crew, and we knew we had something special. I'm counting down the days until you can finally vibe to it in full."

A groove-obsessed powerhouse with boundless energy and a flair for flipping the script, HoneyLuv spins every record she plays into pure magic. With a spirit as bouncy as her productions and razor-sharp instincts, she transforms bumping passlines and funky rhythms into ecstatic dance-floor-ready journeys. The undeniable, self-taught talent was catapulted onto the scene in 2023 when she was crowned BBC Radio 1's Future Star by Danny Howard, and she hasn't slowed down since.

With a knack for captivating audiences through her dynamic performances and distinctive sound, HoneyLuv has proven she can rise to any occasion. The past few years have seen her conquer iconic stages like Coachella, Ultra Music Festival Miami, and Cercle Festival, play alongside music heavyweights including The Martinez Brothers, Idris Elba and Kevin Saunderson, and release vibrant collaborations with artists like Seth Troxler, Annie Mac, Muni Long and Jaden Thompson.

As she continues to overhaul the scene and command global attention with her radiating charm and playful ability to connect with audiences of all sizes, HoneyLuv isn't just shaking up the scene - she's owning it. Remixing the rules through her bold, feel-good and fiercely feminine lens, leaving an indelible mark on the scene as she charges ahead on her full-throttle ascent to the top.

