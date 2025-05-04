Jacob Tolliver Goes Intergalactic With 'Never Made It To The Moon'

() Rising singer, songwriter, and pianist Jacob Tolliver launches his most cinematic and imaginative work yet with the release of his brand-new single, "Never Made It To The Moon." Accompanying the single is a bold and visually stunning music video-an otherworldly fusion of science fiction storytelling and music that marks a thrilling new chapter in Tolliver's artistic journey.

With introspective vocals and dreamy sounds, "Never Made It To The Moon" tells a heartfelt story about chasing dreams, feeling lost, and longing for connection. The accompanying music video-complete with Star Trek-inspired aesthetics and a galactic backdrop-transports viewers to an imaginative futuristic realm. It plays like a short film, bringing the song's story to life in a way that's visually striking and completely intergalactic. Tolliver dedicated the song to the late Wink Martindale who passed away in April, one of his last projects was recording the voiceover for this song and video. Wink and his wife Sandy are longtime friends of Tolliver's.

"The 'Never Made It to the Moon' music video is a retro sci-fi trip - loosely inspired by Star Trek, but at its core, it's a song about a love that launched with high hopes and got ambushed by the unknown. It's fun, it's weird, and it's real. This was also the final project I had the honor of working on with my dear friend Wink Martindale. His voice brings gravity to the chaos, and I'm forever thankful he was part of this journey." said Jacob Tolliver.

We never made it to the moon

Never danced among the stars

Burned a hole in our ballon

Gravity of the heart

A couple hundred thousand miles

was too far for us to do

After all the wasted hours

We never made it to the moon

"Never Made It To The Moon" is Tolliver's third single, further cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting emerging voices in modern music. With a growing fanbase, high praise from industry legends like Randy Travis and Jerry Lee Lewis, and a forward-thinking creative vision, Jacob Tolliver is a name to watch.

