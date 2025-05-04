Mariah The Scientist Is 'Burning Blue' With New Single

(Epic) Mariah The Scientist has delivered her newest single, her first official release in over a year. The new single, produced by Nineteen85 and Jet SkiPurp is available to stream now.

Mariah, the self-proclaimed queen of "Alt&B," returns triumphantly today with a yearning ballad that takes her penchant for white-hot vulnerability up a notch, belting her declarations of love while the string section ups the romantic ante.

"Burning Blue" marks the start of a new chapter for Mariah, who has been working on new music which will soon be ready for the world via her fourth studio album. She's been announced as a performer at some of the biggest festivals in the country this summer, including Chicago's Lollapalooza and New York City's Governors Ball, and she's begun previewing what's to come.

"[My] new project, that has taken many nights to put together, but it's done," Mariah teased on Billboard Women in Music 2025 red carpet last month in Los Angeles. "So, I'm excited to put it out." During the event, Mariah filmed an official tease of "Burning Blue" that has eclipsed the coveted one-million view mark on TikTok.

Mariah's unapologetic emotional expression has endeared her to millions of fans worldwide, who trust that with her music comes a level of transparency not often seen in mainstream stars. "Making music is like exploiting your trauma," she says of her brutally honest songwriting.

Dating back to Mariah's 2019 debut, the Atlanta native has been able to cultivate a fanbase of millions, who've locked in with Mariah on her journey to emotional clarity and offered cult-like support-from DSPs to touring. Since joining Epic Records in 2023, Mariah's momentum has skyrocketed thanks in large part to the release of her third studio album and first with the label, To Be Eaten Alive (2023), which catapulted Mariah to her first-ever Billboard 200 debut, as well as a Top 50 placement on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart.

The resulting tour, The To Be Eaten Alive Tour, completely sold-out all 41 of its domestic and international dates. The lead single from To Be Eaten Alive, "From A Woman," has just been certified RIAA Gold, while her viral hit "Spread Thin," has just elevated to RIAA Double Platinum - affirming Mariah's very tangible stardom.

