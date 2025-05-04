Moe Bandy's 'Songs I Missed' Album Arrives

(2911) Country music legend Moe Bandy's highly anticipated new album Songs I Missed is available today in partnership with StarVista Music. One who has remained consistent with the traditional country sound, Bandy has created a collection of songs that were once hits, some he wishes he hadn't passed on, and others he wished he would have had the chance to record initially, but didn't.

These songs include hits such as "Heartaches By The Number," "Six Days On The Road," "He Stopped Loving Her Today," "Amarillo By Morning," "Pure Love," and more! With his signature honky-tonk sound and heartfelt vocals, Bandy delivers a soulful tribute to this classic, capturing the essence of country music's golden era while adding his own distinctive touch. Tracks from Songs I Missed have been premiered by Cowboys & Indians, Country Evolution, RFD-TV, Dillon Weldon & Drifting Cowboy Podcast, Think Country, The Tennessee Star, My Kind Of Country, and more!

"I have been so blessed to make a living as an entertainer and meet so many of my heroes along the way," shares Bandy. "Meeting and becoming good friends with those who paved the way is something you can't describe. I decided it was time to record my version of some of the biggest hits in country music that I wished I could have recorded from the beginning."

Produced by the late Jimmy Capps, Songs I Missed is more than just an album-it's a tribute to the golden age of country music and the legendary artists who shaped the genre. Bandy's love and admiration for these songs shine through on the album, creating a heartfelt homage that fans old and new are sure to cherish.

"This whole album is about celebrating the songs that shaped me as an artist, and I can't wait for my fans to hear it," Bandy adds.

Stream or purchase the album here

