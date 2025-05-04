RUFUS DU SOL Stream New Album 'Inhale / Exhale Remixed'

(Warner) Grammy-winning live electronic trio RUFUS DU SOL unveil their anticipated Inhale / Exhale Remixed, a 15-track curation of global club reworks drawn from their latest studio album Inhale / Exhale. Out now via Rose Avenue/Reprise Records, the remix album celebrates the band's deep connection to the dancefloor and their role as torchbearers within modern electronic music.

Released in October 2024, Inhale / Exhale marked a creative milestone for RUFUS DU SOL. The album expanded the trio's signature sound with an expansive emotional palette and a renewed focus on rhythm and texture. It debuted on the Billboard 200 and earned their first #1 on U.S. dance radio with "Music is Better," leading to both critical acclaim and commercial momentum. Its success paved the way for their Inhale / Exhale World Tour, the best-selling solo electronic tour in history, which marks a landmark for both the band and the genre. Inhale / Exhale Remixed extends that vision, offering a fresh interpretation of the original through the hands of some of the scene's most compelling artists.

The full remix collection sees the band invite a handpicked global lineup of friends, peers, and underground titans to reimagine Inhale / Exhale through a late-night lens. The remix album's contributors include Turkish-Italian underground favorite Carlita, Haitian house producer Francis Mercier, adventurous Peruvian selector Sofia Kourtesis, Swiss club mainstay Andrea Oliva, German deep house artist Emanuel Satie, melodic craftsman Enamour, Afro-tech innovator Nitefreak, Belgian groove specialist Maxi Meraki, worldwide dancefloor fixture Kaz James, rising German talent Fahlberg, genre-blurring producer Moeaike, Spanish dancefloor architect Arodes, Moroccan electronic explorer Rockin Moraccin, and Turkish-American sonic sculptor SAMM, alongside Swiss duo Adriatique's previously-released "In The Moment" remix.

The North American leg of the Inhale / Exhale World Tour kicked off last weekend with a trio of sold out shows in Texas. The tour will continue into the summer for a nearly sold out run with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, and Toronto, along with festival appearances at Lollapalooza and Up In The Sky.

