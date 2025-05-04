Stream David J's New Song 'More Than Yesterday'

() David J has released his brand new single "More Than Yesterday". Sony Music sent over the following details: With a deeply embedded work ethic rooted in his upstate New York hometown, 21-year-old phenom David J began honing his hook-heavy songwriting skills while still in high school and started making trips to Nashville when he was just 15.
Captivated by the craft of songwriting, David taught himself to sing and play multiple instruments, strengthening his passion for the music and igniting a spark that saw the natural talent making trips to Nashville by the time he was 17, connecting with songwriters and other young musicians, helping craft his singular sound.
The self-taught multi-instrumentalist kicked off 2024 by releasing his major label debut project, Commitment Issues, which features streaming hits "After We Broke Up (feat. Frawley)" and "Found A Girl," both highlighting the 21-year-old's vast range of musicality. Including co-writes with Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin, Danny Majic, and more, the eight-song collection explores budding relationships, braving heartbreak, and moving on.
Through it all, David's piercing, mature voice that transcends well beyond his age invites listeners into his emotional journey navigating young love. Having shared the stage with the likes of Mitchell Tenpenny, Lauren Alaina, Blake Shelton, Chase Rice, and more, David J is currently on tour with Niko Moon.
HUGEL, David Guetta, Kehlani And Daecolm Join Forces On 'Think Of Me'
Davido Launching 5IVE Alive North American Tour
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks
Singled Out: The Curse of K.K. Hammond's Walk With Me Through the Fire
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3- Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio- more
Sammy Hagar To Livestream Las Vegas Residency Show- Scorpions Cancel Third Concert This week Hours Before Show Time- The Ataris Return- more
American Mile Share New Ballad 'Waiting on a Sunday'- Moe Bandy's 'Songs I Missed' Album Arrives- Stream Eric Church's New Album 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'- more
Selena Gomez and benny blanco Go To The Prom In 'Talk' Video- RUFUS DU SOL Stream New Album 'Inhale / Exhale Remixed'- Britney Spears- Maroon 5- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3
Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio
Chino Moreno Remixes The Cure's 'Warsong'
Eric Gronwall Drops Off Michael Schenker Tour
'Diary Of A Madman' Contributor Looks Back On Iconic Ozzy Osbourne Album
Dry Kill Logic Deliver New Single 'Now You Belong With the Dead'
Gypsy Pistoleros Takes Fans To The 'Church Of The Pistoleros'
Propagandhi 'At Peace' With New Album