Stream David J's New Song 'More Than Yesterday'

() David J has released his brand new single "More Than Yesterday". Sony Music sent over the following details: With a deeply embedded work ethic rooted in his upstate New York hometown, 21-year-old phenom David J began honing his hook-heavy songwriting skills while still in high school and started making trips to Nashville when he was just 15.

Captivated by the craft of songwriting, David taught himself to sing and play multiple instruments, strengthening his passion for the music and igniting a spark that saw the natural talent making trips to Nashville by the time he was 17, connecting with songwriters and other young musicians, helping craft his singular sound.

The self-taught multi-instrumentalist kicked off 2024 by releasing his major label debut project, Commitment Issues, which features streaming hits "After We Broke Up (feat. Frawley)" and "Found A Girl," both highlighting the 21-year-old's vast range of musicality. Including co-writes with Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin, Danny Majic, and more, the eight-song collection explores budding relationships, braving heartbreak, and moving on.

Through it all, David's piercing, mature voice that transcends well beyond his age invites listeners into his emotional journey navigating young love. Having shared the stage with the likes of Mitchell Tenpenny, Lauren Alaina, Blake Shelton, Chase Rice, and more, David J is currently on tour with Niko Moon.

Related Stories

HUGEL, David Guetta, Kehlani And Daecolm Join Forces On 'Think Of Me'

Davido Launching 5IVE Alive North American Tour

Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Pays Tribute To Les Binks

Singled Out: The Curse of K.K. Hammond's Walk With Me Through the Fire

News > David J