Stream Key Glock's New Album 'Glockaveli'

(RM) Multiplatinum-certified Memphis, TN rap superstar Key Glock proudly presents his mega-anticipated new album, Glockaveli, out now via Paper Route Empire/REPUBLIC.

A bold and unfiltered statement, Glockaveli is Key Glock at his rawest - 18 tracks, zero features, and an unrelenting energy that turns pain into power and pressure into purpose. Recorded between New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Paris, the album captures the inner thoughts of a man who's persevered and came out sharper, hungrier, and more locked-in than ever.

Leading the charge is the focus track "Blue Devil," where Glock pays homage to his Memphis roots with a fresh take on Three 6 Mafia's iconic "Stay Fly." He dominates the hulking beat and hypnotic horns with a quotable and commanding flow. Wielding disciplined and deft rhyme-craft, it culminates with a confident affirmation during the rich refrain, "I'm nothing like them. I put paper over pleasure...If it's about money, then you know I'm on it."

On "Made A Way," he takes stock of his journey so far through resounding gospel harmonies. In between, he looks back, "I still made my way. You can catch me on the private jet-long way from the Greyhound." Then, there's the lusty "She Ready." It represents yet another side of his sound altogether as a sample of Barbara Mason's soul classic "I'm Ready" melts into a call-and-response with Key Glock's bars.

From motivational anthems to street scriptures, Glockaveli is an impactful body of work - one that speaks to success earned through struggle, confidence honed through prolific output, and a throne ordained for Glock's arrival. Inspired by Tupac's Makaveli in title and spirit, it channels that same fearlessness and vision for legacy.

This is not just a new era - it's Key Glock stepping into his power. He recently preceded the LP by unwrapping "The Grinch." Met with widespread applause, VIBE noted, "Glock's effortless flow and sharp confidence remind us why he's a force in modern rap." UPROXX proclaimed, "On his latest single, "The Grinch," Key Glock demonstrates just how emotionally cold he can be. Just with the beloved fictional character, Glock embraces the perceived power that comes along with a show of brute force."

This anthemic cut landed on the heels of "3AM in ToKEYo" and "No Sweat," which has already amassed north of 10 million global streams. In the latter's wake, Pitchfork cited Glockaveli among "The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2025." Plus, Brooklyn Vegan praised the song as "a fun dose of speaker-shaking, catchy Southern rap." HotNewHipHop professed, "Key Glock has found the sound that works for him, and continues to excel in that lane."

Next up, he launches the Glockaveli Tour. It promises to be his biggest and boldest North American jaunt yet. In support of the anxiously awaited album, he hits the road on May 21 in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on June 30 in Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. Along the way, he stops in Queens, NY on June 8 for Governors Ball.

KEY GLOCK 2025 GLOCKAVELI TOUR DATES:

Wed May 21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Fri May 23 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sat May 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sun May 25 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Thu May 29 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co.

Fri May 30 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum

Sat May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Jun 05 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sat Jun 07 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Sun Jun 08 - Queens, NY - Governors Ball^

Tue Jun 10 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu Jun 12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Jun 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Jun 18 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Thu Jun 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Jun 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Sun Jun 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Tue Jun 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Jun 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Jun 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Mon Jun 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

^Festival Date

