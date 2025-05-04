The Manic Standstill Are 'Bulletproof' With New Video

(Earshot) Los Angeles-based band The Manic Standstill is back with their powerful new single, "Bulletproof" - a song that came together with striking speed and intensity. Inspired by a casual challenge, vocalist and songwriter Adam Bones (known for his work with Save Ferris, Richie Ramone, Josie Cotton, The Two Tens) asked his wife, Megan, a true crime enthusiast and talented writer, if she could pen lyrics rooted in the genre. To his surprise, fully written lyrics appeared in his inbox the very next day.

"I was so excited and inspired by these incredible words that the music just poured out of me - I must have written the music in about five minutes," he says. Megan later revealed that her lyrics were loosely based on the harrowing true story of Mary Vincent, a survivor of a brutal attack and an enduring symbol of resilience.

Following the success of their debut single, "Reasons Why," "Bulletproof" was once again recorded and produced by Davey Warsop at Strong Studios. The track features the dynamic talents of Aixa Vilar (drums) and Michelle Rangel (bass) from the iconic punk band Go Betty Go, adding even more energy and urgency to the song's message of strength.

The vibrant music video for "Bulletproof" was brought to life by Nicolette Vilar, lead singer of Go Betty Go, who also directed and conceptualized the project.

"I had seen Nicolette's incredible video work for Go Betty Go and was blown away," says Bones. "I asked if she'd be interested in making a video for us, and she came up with an amazing, colorful, and creative vision. We trusted her completely - and she absolutely delivered."

Vilar says, "It was a pleasure working with The Manic Standstill on this very fun music video. The concept came to me when listening to the chorus of the song and knowing how tall everyone in the band is. I played with the surreal idea of a woman who goes from being tiny to crazy tall. I'm also inspired by the colors I see out in the California desert. I had a lot of fun directing the band and putting it all together in post."

Bones adds, "At the time the video for 'Bulletproof' was conceptualized and shot, we had already established the core lineup of The Manic Standstill: Adam Bones, Eddy Hewitt, and Brad Dickert. Unlike the 'Reasons Why' video, which featured an ensemble of musicians, 'Bulletproof' proudly introduces and highlights the band's official trio for the very first time."

"Bulletproof" will appear on the band's upcoming album, set to drop later this year via Wiretap Records/Double Helix.

*Featured guests on the upcoming LP 'Moving' include: Ian Fowles (The Aquabats) Kevin Preston (Prima Donna) Kody Templeman (Teenage Bottlerocket, The Lillingtons) Nicolette Vilar (Go Betty Go) Aixa Vilar (Go Betty Go) Michelle Rangel (Go Betty Go) Jonah Nimoy, Kelly Ogden & Luis Cabezas (The Dollyrots) Drew Champion (Suzi Moon) Paul Roessler (The Screamers) Packy Lundholm (I Fight Dragons) "Lights Out" Levine (Prima Donna) "Little" Dave Parker (Billy Liar, Johnny Madcap & the Distractions) Ari Shineplus Production by Davey Warsop.

