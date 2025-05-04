Trevor Sensor Previews New Album With 'The Farm'

(TP) Indie singer/songwriter Trevor Sensor teases his new album A Few Tears of Eros with the bluesy rocker "The Farm" out today on High Black Desert Records. The single and accompanying video premiered earlier this week on Under The Radar: "...his reedy Dylan-esque croon... bar-burning guitar solo... draws out all of the ambient tension, fury and frustration churning away in the track, fully letting loose in a climatic storm of unbridled emotion."

"The song came to me while I was working in a field. It was mid-summer, the sun was hot, and I'd been digging holes since morning. I looked around and thought, 'How'd I end up working on the farm?', explains Trevor. "I'd probably made a couple of wrong turns way back when to end up here-following my dream too blindly. Nevertheless, here I was and still am."

The video for "The Farm," filmed by friend Ryan Ohm, captures Trevor in his element, "me in my corner with the desolation which surrounds it." This is not an homage to the past but rather an acknowledgment to the meanness of plebeian existence. The only nourishment here is for the spirit-hope is a novel concept. "One time, when I was out of work, I went to a temp agency tucked in a dilapidated strip mall. I told the man there my story, and after I'd finished he said, 'Well, we'll see what we can do. We're not really used to people with dreams around here.' I think that about sums it all up."

"The Farm" is the first single from his fourth album, A Few Tears of Eros, an exploration of modern love in a dejected and atomized world that looks at the in between. "A lot of songs I hear deal with beginnings or aftermaths of romance... what lurks beneath the surface of happily-ever-after is what interests me."

A Few Tears of Eros will be released August 8, 2025 on High Black Desert Records.

