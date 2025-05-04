Trevor Sensor Previews New Album With 'The Farm'

(TP) Indie singer/songwriter Trevor Sensor teases his new album A Few Tears of Eros with the bluesy rocker "The Farm" out today on High Black Desert Records. The single and accompanying video premiered earlier this week on Under The Radar: "...his reedy Dylan-esque croon... bar-burning guitar solo... draws out all of the ambient tension, fury and frustration churning away in the track, fully letting loose in a climatic storm of unbridled emotion."
"The song came to me while I was working in a field. It was mid-summer, the sun was hot, and I'd been digging holes since morning. I looked around and thought, 'How'd I end up working on the farm?', explains Trevor. "I'd probably made a couple of wrong turns way back when to end up here-following my dream too blindly. Nevertheless, here I was and still am."
The video for "The Farm," filmed by friend Ryan Ohm, captures Trevor in his element, "me in my corner with the desolation which surrounds it." This is not an homage to the past but rather an acknowledgment to the meanness of plebeian existence. The only nourishment here is for the spirit-hope is a novel concept. "One time, when I was out of work, I went to a temp agency tucked in a dilapidated strip mall. I told the man there my story, and after I'd finished he said, 'Well, we'll see what we can do. We're not really used to people with dreams around here.' I think that about sums it all up."
"The Farm" is the first single from his fourth album, A Few Tears of Eros, an exploration of modern love in a dejected and atomized world that looks at the in between. "A lot of songs I hear deal with beginnings or aftermaths of romance... what lurks beneath the surface of happily-ever-after is what interests me."
A Few Tears of Eros will be released August 8, 2025 on High Black Desert Records.
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3- Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio- more
Sammy Hagar To Livestream Las Vegas Residency Show- Scorpions Cancel Third Concert This week Hours Before Show Time- The Ataris Return- more
American Mile Share New Ballad 'Waiting on a Sunday'- Moe Bandy's 'Songs I Missed' Album Arrives- Stream Eric Church's New Album 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'- more
Selena Gomez and benny blanco Go To The Prom In 'Talk' Video- RUFUS DU SOL Stream New Album 'Inhale / Exhale Remixed'- Britney Spears- Maroon 5- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3
Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio
Chino Moreno Remixes The Cure's 'Warsong'
Eric Gronwall Drops Off Michael Schenker Tour
'Diary Of A Madman' Contributor Looks Back On Iconic Ozzy Osbourne Album
Dry Kill Logic Deliver New Single 'Now You Belong With the Dead'
Gypsy Pistoleros Takes Fans To The 'Church Of The Pistoleros'
Propagandhi 'At Peace' With New Album