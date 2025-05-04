Watch DDG's 'What I Prefer' Video

(Epic) On the heels of his headline-grabbing Twitch "HIT-A-THON" frenzy, multi-platinum hip hop star DDG delivers his latest album, blame the chat. Alongside the album, today DDG premieres the music video for the track "what i prefer," directed by Nick Mays.

The heavily anticipated new body of work features guest appearances from the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, Offset, Rob49, BIA, Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby, Queen Naija, Shenseea and more.

DDG, in the midst of the most prolific era of his career, delivers blame the chat as he reaches the peak of his powers in the worlds he dominates. While DDG has always held a strong relationship with his fans via the powers of the internet and social media, he recently took things to a whole new level, planting his flag firmly at the forefront of a vanguard of artists. Already dubbed "one of the most powerful streamers in Hip-Hop" by Complex, DDG took things into the stratosphere a month ago when he launched his 7 day streamathon event, dubbed the "hit-a-thon," which occurred on his Twitch channel (here). During the livestream, where he was live 24 hours per day while he worked on the new body of work, he brought fans in on the process of creating an album via the power of Twitch chat, workshopping his art with him. It saw producers and guest artists come by to write and record, as well as collaborate with DDG in real-time. Fans gave feedback on lyrics, beat choices, and more, and saw a full 360 view of a week in the life of an artist completing an album- even doing media interviews and content while live. On the final night of the stream, DDG was the #1 live channel in the world on Twitch and reached a milestone subscription number. To celebrate, he cut his locs off live, a literal transformation as he steps into the boldest era of his career.

Among the collaborators who came by to work on the cohesive, yet eclectic body of work were Ty Dolla $ign and Rich the Kid, who are featured on the album's new single "Speed." Additionally, appearances by BIA ("fine shyt"), DaBaby (recent single "motion"), and Wiz Khalifa ("lemonade"), sent the internet into a frenzy. The album also includes the fan-favorite viral track "pink dreads" ft. PlaqueBoyMax which jump started the journey to the release of blame the chat.

"pink dreads" initially took over at the very start of 2025, after DDG created the song with PlaqueBoyMax while live on Twitch. Immediately, clips of the recording went viral across socials as the song garnered tens of millions of streams and charted on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The early and immediate success of the song prompted Rolling Stone to note that the Michigan-bred artist is part of the "next generation obliterating all of the norms old heads once held dear."

Over the last several years, DDG has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture. With over a billion and a half streams across his catalogue, the artist has achieved RIAA certifications for several hits - including "I'm Geekin" (gold), "Arguments" (gold), "Hood Melody" (gold) and break-out smash "Moonwalking In Calabasas" (double platinum). His status has been cemented by covering the coveted XXL Freshman Class issue and being named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for music.

With blame the chat, DDG once again is set to take his career to new heights.

