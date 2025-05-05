Adam Lambert Cast as 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar

(fcc) The LA Phil today announces that GRAMMY-nominated superstar entertainer Adam Lambert has been cast as "Judas" and will star opposite Cynthia Erivo as "Jesus" in a special production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. This production of Jesus Christ Superstar, bringing the much-loved, iconic musical back to its rock roots, is the latest installment in the Hollywood Bowl's tradition of producing and presenting a staged Broadway musical.

An award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer, philanthropist and LGBTQ+ trailblazer, Lambert has previously been cast in iconic stage roles, most recently his critically acclaimed role of "Emcee" in the Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which marked his official Broadway debut, as well as the first National Tour and Los Angeles Company of WICKED (Ensemble, Fiyero U/S).

Jesus Christ Superstar was originally performed at the Hollywood Bowl in 1971. In addition to lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo, conducted and musically directed by Tony and Grammy-winner Stephen Oremus, with casting by The Telsey Office, and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

Starting tomorrow at 10am, patrons can purchase tickets to single performances of any LA Phil-presented summer concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. The robust schedule at the world-renowned amphitheater in the Hollywood Hills features concerts under the stars with the LA Phil and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and celebrated artists spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, Broadway, opera and the music of film.

LA Phil President and CEO Kim Noltemy says, "For many Angelenos and concertgoers, the Hollywood Bowl is the premier summer destination for live music. Each season, the LA Phil presents world-class artists in a truly one-of-a-kind setting, and this year is no exception. We're especially thrilled to welcome Adam Lambert to the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar and look forward to sharing this bold, fresh interpretation of a legendary musical, returning to its rock roots, with our audiences."

