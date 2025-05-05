Blake Shelton Takes 'Texas' To No. 1

(PoP) Country music superstar Blake Shelton has often said that all he ever wanted was to sing country music, have his songs on the radio and maybe - just maybe - have a No. 1 hit. He achieved that dream with his 2001 debut single "Austin." This week, he does it again for the 30th time in his career with "Texas," the lead single from his forthcoming album For Recreational Use Only, out Friday, May 9. The song also enjoyed eight weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. and a two-week run at No. 1 in Canada.

"It's been a few years since I've had a solo No. 1 single, and I'm super fired up about this one," said Shelton. "I had no idea if 'Texas' would be a number one song, but the first time I heard it, I knew that it was something different and it sounded like nothing else I'd ever done before."

Produced by Shelton's longtime collaborator Scott Hendricks, "Texas" was written by Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr and Lalo Guzman. The track marks the first No. 1 single for Clawson, Sturrock and Dorr, and the second for Guzman.

"I'm excited for these songwriters," Shelton continued. "I know it's some of these guys' first number one song, and anytime you have a situation where someone's getting their big break and you can be a little tiny part of it, it makes it extra special."

Shelton joins a small country club of artists who have 30 or more No. 1 country singles, including Country Music Hall of Famers George Strait, Alabama, Kenny Chesney and Ronnie Milsap (based on R&R plus Mediabase statistics kept since 1973). The milestone has him reflecting on the road that brought him here. "'Texas' marks my 30th number one as an artist. Thirty is a lot of anything, and to have 30 number one songs is unbelievable, and I'm really trying to take it all in," he said. "I have to thank the fans and the industry for their support throughout these years."

"I've always been a nerd for stats and things like that in country music," he added. "I'm always looking up artists' stats, whether it's Ronnie Milsap or Alabama or George Strait or Reba, and just to see how many albums they've sold or how many number-one songs they've had, and because of that, the idea of me having 30 number one singles, it blows my mind. I can't even wrap my head around it because I know how long it takes to get there and how hard it is, and how blessed and lucky you have to be to get here."

Also arriving this week is For Recreational Use Only, Shelton's first studio album in four years and his debut on BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The 12-track collection spans the full spectrum of life - grit, heart, swagger and soul - showcasing Shelton's unmistakable voice, vivid storytelling and emotion-rich performances.

With this release, Shelton reinforces his place as a cornerstone of modern country. For Recreational Use Only is a personal yet universally resonant body of work that celebrates love, endurance and staying true to your roots.

For Recreational Use Only Tracklist:

1. Stay Country or Die Tryin' - (Drew Parker, Graham Barham, Sam Ellis, Beau Bailey)

2. Texas - (Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman)

3. Hangin' On (feat. Gwen Stefani) - (Sam Ellis, Charles Kelley, Greylan James)

4. Strangers - (Michael Hardy, Zach Crowell, Jameson Rodgers)

5. Let Him In Anyway - (Michael Hardy, Zach Abend, Kyle Clark, Carson Wallace)

6. Heaven Sweet Home (feat. Craig Morgan) - (Chris Tompkins, Sarah Buxton, Jake Rose)

7. Life's Been Comin' Too Fast - (Craig Wiseman, David Lee Murphy, Lindsay Rimes)

8. Don't Mississippi - (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne)

9. All of My Love - (Blake Shelton, Colton Swon, Zach Swon)

10. Cold Can - (Bobby Pinson, Josh Osborne, Andrew DeRoberts)

11. The Keys - (Jay Brunswick, Brock Berryhill, Bobby Pinson)

12. Years (feat. John Anderson) - (Pat McLaughlin, John Anderson, David Ferguson, Daniel Auerbach)

