Connie Diiamond Delivers 'Letter To My Fans'

(Def Jam) Rising Bronx spitter Connie Diiamond addresses her audience directly with a poignant and powerful new single entitled "Letter To My Fans" out now via Def Jam Recordings.
The intimacy of the production mirrors the stark honesty of her lyrics. The bass bumps in the distance, emphasizing her bars at the forefront. Traditionally, she always held nothing back, but she cuts even deeper on "Letter To My Fans." Speaking unapologetically, Connie makes a declaration to the competition as she states, "None of you could compare to me. You see I'm coming from a place where I ain't had sh*t-where the trauma translates into baggage." Additionally, she dropped the "Instrumental" and "Slowed Versions" to accompany the track.
About "Letter to My Fans," she said, "I've never dedicated any music to my fans directly before. I was expressing to them how I felt in real-time. It's one of the most vulnerable records I have. It reflects where I am, where I've been, and what I'm feeling today."
At the end of 2024, she served up Underdog Szn: BRB, which boasted an A-list cohort of guests such as Remy Ma, Cash Cobain, Joe Budden, Don Q, and more. Moreover, "Shoot" graced the soundtrack for NBA 2K24, and BET selected her as its BET Amplified for March. She also performed at the 2024 BET Awards Red Carpet Live Preshow. Among many accomplishments, Connie has notched major co-signs from the likes of NBA superstar LeBron James, who marveled at her viral Ludacris-sampled freestyle in 2023. The rapper then made waves with the release of her debut LP, Underdog SZN, featuring Dame D.O.L.L.A., Don Q, and more.
