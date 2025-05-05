Dolly: An Original Musical Extended In Nashville

(TPR) Dolly Parton and the producers announced Dolly: An Original Musical is extending a two-week stay at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University (Nashville) due to overwhelming ticket demand.

Tickets for the limited engagement are now on sale through Sunday, August 31 which will be the show's final performance at the Fisher Center. As previously announced, the production will start preview performances on Friday, July 18 for a Friday, August 8 opening night. Tickets for Dolly: An Original Musical, with prices starting at just $40, are on sale now at www.dollymusical.com or by calling the Fisher Center Box Office at 615 460 2255.

Additionally, announced are the trio of actors who will play her in this summer's world premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical in Nashville, TN. Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis, and Quinn Titcomb will each play the global superstar at different stages of her life.

Clarke will reunite with director Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher for Dolly: An Original Musical. Previously, Clarke played the role of 'Clara' in Sher's production of The Light in the Piazza which was also broadcast as part of PBS' "Live From Lincoln Center" series. Her other Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along, Miss Saigon, Allegiance, and Wicked.

St. Louis most recently played 'Rose' in the hit musical comedy Titanique. On Broadway, she starred in Kinky Boots, Wicked, and Rock of Ages.

Titcomb, a native of South Florida, has appeared in national touring and regional productions of Waitress, Les MisErables, The Sound of Music, Frozen, and Fun Home.

The producers would like to express their gratitude to the thousands of people who submitted themselves as part of the national "Search For Dolly," especially the 15 actors selected to travel to New York for in-person auditions, and they are thrilled to announce that two actors from the search have been cast to join the Nashville company of Dolly: An Original Musical. Complete casting and design team for the production will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dolly: An Original Musical will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. The musical is produced by Parton, Danny Nozell, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Parton's career is nothing short of extraordinary. Still topping the charts well into her seventh decade of success, Dolly has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, is an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is Billboard's #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and twenty-five #1 hits, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this "Backwoods Barbie" rise to become a living legend?

Dolly: An Original Musical takes us on a journey through the life of this rhinestone in the rough, from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood. Featuring all her beloved hits, including "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors," and "9 to 5," this joyful and moving new musical will take audiences inside the literal rags-to-riches story of Parton and give you new insight into her triumphs, trials, and trailblazing.

