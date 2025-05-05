HEALTH Team With Chelsea Wolfe For 'MEAN' New Single

(CPR) HEALTH joined forces with Chelsea Wolfe for their collaborative debut single, "MEAN." The spellbinding track is out now worldwide via Loma Vista Recordings. Produced by Stint (Oliver Tree, Demi Lovato) and mixed by Lars Stalfors (SALEM, The Neighbourhood), "MEAN" fuses HEALTH's signature industrial sonic edge with Chelsea Wolfe's heavenly vocals to create an alternative banger pulsing with emotion and tension.

HEALTH's headlining 'RAT WARS EXPANSION TOUR' is underway now, with shows across the Southeastern U.S.. The trio of Jake Duzsik, John "Johnny" Famiglietti, and BJ Miller will head to Europe in June for additional headlining shows and festival dates, with U.S. dates supporting Pierce the Veil to follow in October.

"MEAN" serves as HEALTH's first new single following their collaboration with Filter, "FREE TO DIE," which was featured on RAT WARS ULTRA EDITION, a deluxe expansion of their critically acclaimed 2023 album RAT WARS. In addition to last year's collaboration with FILTER, HEALTH released tracks with Lauren Mayberry ("ASHAMED") and Bad Omens ("THE DRAIN"), as well as a remix for Lamb of God's song "Laid To Rest" for the metal legend's Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition) LP for Epic Records/Legacy Recordings (guitarist Willie Adler is also featured on the menacing RAT WARS/RAT WARS ULTRA EDITION track "CHILDREN OF SORROW.").

Produced by Stint and mixed by Stalfors, RAT WARS and RAT WARS ULTRA EDITION are HEALTH's highest streaming releases with a combined 88 million global streams to date. RAT WARS also debuted at #1 on Apple's Alternative Top Albums Chart and in the Top 10 of Spotify's Top Albums Chart, while earning the trio cover stories at Revolver, Kerrang!, and Fuze, as well as guest appearances on Amoeba's What's In My Bag, Alternative Press' Artist Friendly podcast, Comedy Bang Bang's CBB.FM, Loudwire's Loudwire Nights, Songwriters on Process, Joe Pug's The Working Songwriter, and more. Their fifth LP landed on 'Best Albums of 2023' lists by Revolver, Alternative Press, New York Magazine/Vulture, MXDWN (#1 Album of 2023), Heavy Consequence, Uproxx, and FLOOD Magazine, among many others.

"MEAN" marks Chelsea Wolfe's first new music since 2024's acclaimed She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, an album the New Yorker praised for "stretching gothic sounds and themes beyond the boundaries of genre." Wolfe completed the She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She triptych with two companion EPs: Undone, a collection of remixes from artists like ††† (Crosses), Boy Harsher, and Full of Hell, and Unbound, which stripped the songs to their raw, elemental core. Together, the triptych serves as a contemplation on the nature of change, an excursion through the ouroboric cycles that shape us, much like the phases of the moon.

Wolfe continues to tour through the fall-this spring she'll perform at Los Angeles' Cruel World Festival, then embark on a headline tour across Australia and New Zealand, followed by a North American run supporting Wardruna in September.

Related Stories

The Marshall Tucker Band Singer Doug Gray On Hiatus Over Health Concerns

Motley Crue Cancel Festival Appearance For Health Reasons

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Sweetwater Launch Hearing Health Fund

Alannah McCready Answers Health Scare With 'I'm Just Fine'

News > HEALTH