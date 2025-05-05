James Plot North American Headline Tour in 15 Years

(PPR) Fresh off a year of sold-out shows and critical acclaim, iconic British band James will return to North America this fall for their first full headline tour in more than 15 years, performing their beloved 1993 album Laid in its entirety for the first time ever. Each night will open with a full performance of Laid, followed by a second set featuring hits, rarities, deep cuts, and fan favorites from across their formidable catalog-including material from their latest UK chart-topping album Yummy.

The 17-date headline begins September 3rd in Atlanta and includes stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more, with additional performances played for Riot Fest and Ohana Festival.

A special fan pre-sale begins this Wednesday, May 7th at 10am local time, followed by a general on-sale this Friday, May 9th at 10am local time. VIP Soundcheck Packages will also be available, offering fans early access to the venue, a chance to witness the final three songs of the band's soundcheck, a live Q&A with members of James, exclusive, limited edition merch items, and early access to merchandise shopping. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://wearejames.com.

With over 25 million albums sold and a 40+ year legacy, James remains one of the most revered bands to emerge from Manchester's alternative scene. Laid, produced by Brian Eno and released in 1993, remains a cornerstone of that legacy - selling over 1 million copies worldwide and spawning transatlantic anthems like the title track and "Say Something." Despite its cultural impact, this marks the first time the band has ever performed the album in full on tour.

"So looking forward to returning to North America," said vocalist Tim Booth. "This time the album Laid will be the centrepiece of the set lists with the addition of deep cuts and favorites. Catch us before the end of the world and soak in the uplift of our nine piece love bomb."

The upcoming North American tour follows James' acclaimed 2024 co-headline run with Johnny Marr, which was met with widespread praise from both fans and critics. The Dallas Observer called it "a masterful display of new and classic material," while Brooklyn Vegan noted that the band "had the packed Brooklyn Paramount singing along." Goldmine hailed James as "an outstanding live band."

This new headline tour builds on that energy. Fans can expect dynamic setlists, timeless songwriting, and the spontaneous energy James is famous for. The band is known for reshuffling their show night-to-night, meaning each performance is unique - and this tour will be no exception.

James returned from a 6-year hiatus in 2008 and have since entered one of their most creative and acclaimed periods, culminating in Yummy (2024)-their first studio album to top the UK Albums Chart. The record earned praise for its timely themes of AI, politics, and disinformation, with MOJO declaring: "after 18 LPs and over four interrupted decades at the coalface, James are still re-inventing themselves."

Their 2023 orchestral project Be Opened By The Wonderful celebrated the band's 40th anniversary and reaffirmed their reputation as bold musical innovators and exceptional live performers. Now, with Laid taking center stage and a second set full of surprises promised each night, this upcoming tour represents a landmark moment in James' enduring story.

James - North American Tour Dates

Wednesday, September 3rd - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Thursday, September 4th - Cannery - Nashville, TN

Saturday, September 6th - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

Sunday, September 7th - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, September 9th - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

Wednesday, September 10th - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

Sunday, September 14th - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON

Monday, September 15th - Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, QC

Wednesday, September 17th - Globe Iron - Cleveland, OH

Thursday, September 18th - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

Saturday, September 20th - Riot Fest* - Chicago, IL

Sunday, September 21st - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Tuesday, September 23rd - Boulder Theatre - Boulder, CO

Thursday, September 25th - Commonwealth - Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, September 27th - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, September 28th - Ohana Festival* - Dana Point, CA

Tuesday, September 30th - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Thursday, October 2nd - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

Saturday, October 4th - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Sunday, October 5th - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

*Festival appearances will not include a full performance of Laid

