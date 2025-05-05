Jessie Murph Announces WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA Tour

(CR) Today, 20-year- old breakout vocal powerhouse Jessie Murph reveals the dates for her upcoming WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA tour in support of her new album out this summer. The global tour will visit major cities across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, building on the success of 2024's In The Sticks run, which sold over 85,000 tickets and included a sold-out hometown show at the Von Braun Center arena in Huntsville, Alabama.

Fresh off a standout debut at Coachella, Jessie stunned fans again this past weekend with surprise appearances during Jelly Roll and Koe Wetzel's sets at Stagecoach and joined Diplo on Sunday to perform her explosive new single "Blue Strips"-which is currently dominating charts worldwide.

Produced by Live Nation, The WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA tour kicks off July 27th in Phoenix, AZ and wraps the US leg at the Shrine Auditorium* in Los Angeles, CA on September 27th. She heads overseas to Amsterdam in October with stops in Germany, Paris, London, Ireland before finishing up in Australia in November.

TICKETS: Fans can sign up for the artist presale now through May 5 at 11:59pm local HERE. The artist presale will begin Tuesday, May 6th at 10:00am local through Thursday, May 8th at 11:59pm local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 9th at 10:00am local.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of the WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 6th at 10:00am local time until Thursday, May 8th at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

With her upcoming new album, Jessie delivers her rawest and realest era yet, doubling down on the emotional honesty and genre-blending edge that's earned her a devoted and fast-growing audience. The Worldwide Hysteria tour will bring that new era to stages around the globe.

Jessie Murph WORLDWIDE HYSTERIA Tour Dates:

Jul 27 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Jul 30 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Aug 01 | Durant, OK | Choctaw Grand Theater *

Aug 02 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

Aug 03 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Aug 05 | Chesterfield, MO | The Factory

Aug 07 | Des Moines, IA | Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

Aug 08 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

Aug 09 | Oshkosh, WI | Crossroads 41 Festival *

Aug 10 | Indianapolis, IN | Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 12 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Aug 15 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live! - Outdoor *

Aug 16 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug 18 | Cleveland, OH | Jacobs Pavilion *

Aug 19 | Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE (Outdoors) *

Aug 21 | Buffalo, NY | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

Aug 22 | Syracuse, NY | New York State Fair *

Aug 23 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Aug 25 | New York, NY | The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug 27 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

Aug 28 | Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug 30 | Toronto, ON | Massey Hall

Sep 01 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS

Sep 04 | Raleigh, NC | The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep 05 | Anderson, SC | Wendell's Outdoor

Sep 06 | Birmingham, AL | Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sep 08 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live

Sep 09 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | War Memorial Auditorium

Sep 10 | Tampa, FL | Yuengling Center

Sep 12 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Sep 13 | Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater

Sep 17 | Independence, MO | Cable Dahmer Arena

Sep 19 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Sep 20 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center

Sep 22 | Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sep 23 | Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

Sep 24 | Portland, OR | Theater of the Clouds

Sep 26 | Oakland, CA | Fox Theater *

Sep 27 | Los Angeles, CA | The Shrine *

Oct 08 | Amsterdam, Netherlands | Melkweg

Oct 10 | Brussels, Belgium | Ancienne Belgique

Oct 11 | Hamburg, Germany | Grosse Freiheit

Oct 13 | Berlin, Germany | Huxleys

Oct 14 | Copenhagen, Denmark | Vega

Oct 16 | Cologne, Germany | Carlswerk

Oct 17 | Paris, France | Trabendo

Oct 19 | Birmingham, UK | O2 Institute

Oct 21 | Glasgow, UK | Barrowland Ballroom

Oct 22 | Manchester, UK | Manchester Academy

Oct 24 | London, UK | The Roundhouse

Oct 26 | Dublin, Ireland | 3Olympia

Nov 12 | Perth, Australia | Metropolis Fremantle

Nov 15 | Sydney, Australia | Enmore Theatre

Nov 18 | Brisbane, Australia | Fortitude Music Hall

Nov 20 | Melbourne, Australia | The Forum

Nov 22 | Auckland, New Zealand | Town Hall

*Not A Live Nation Date

