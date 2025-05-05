Jinjer Premiere 'Fast Draw' Video

(Napalm Records) Jinjer have released new music video for "Fast Draw", a standout track from their latest album, Duel. Featuring live footage from their recent European tours alongside metal legends Sepultura, as well as highlights from last summer's festival circuit, the video offers a front-row seat to JINJER's live energy and commanding stage presence.

Renowned for their genre-defying sound and electrifying performances, JINJER continues to rise as one of the most dynamic forces in today's metal landscape. The band spent 2024 on the road with Sepultura as part of the iconic group's farewell world tour, and 2025 has already seen them bring their ferocity to stages across Asia and Australia. This summer, JINJER will storm North America as direct support for Babymetal, with additional high-profile festival appearances set for Download UK, Graspop Metal Meeting, and more.

Eugene Abdukhanov says of the new album: After all the releases we've made, finally having Duel in our hands and ready to be shared with the world, makes us very proud that our band still hasn't run out of creativity and inspiration. The fact that we still challenge ourselves to release the best music we have ever made with each new release, is what keeps JINJER moving forward. This album was the longest songwriting process we've ever had and it took almost two years to complete. We worked very hard with every free minute we weren't on tour, recording demos over and over again and always searching for the perfect sound for guitars, bass and drums. It was also the first time that Tatiana did vocal pre-productions, so it's safe to say that none of our releases were so well thought out and calculated as this one. It pulverizes the boundaries of the modern progressive metal genre but still remains sophisticated, exciting and extreme all at the same time. We took up the challenge to expand our musical horizons even wider than before in order to cement Duel to be the next step in JINJER's musical growth and hopefully the evolution of metal music in general."

