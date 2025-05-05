KiNG MALA Shares 'Ode To A Black Hole' Video As Debut Album Arrives

(2b) Bow down or black out. Unapologetic alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA - aka Areli Castro - enters her reign of chaos with the release of her debut album And You Who Drowned In The Grief Of A Golden Thing - listen HERE.

Inspired by everything from brutalist architecture to Robert Eggar's The VVitch, Catholicism, Egyptian death lore, Renaissance art, and so much more, And You Who Drowned In The Grief Of A Golden Thing is a thrilling cinematic fever dream that dives into desire vs. obsession, humanity vs. monstrousness - and the consequences of the push/pull.

Of the album, KiNG MALA shares, "This album is the project of my dreams. A perfect culmination of all that inspires me - sonically, conceptually, and visually. It's everything I've ever loved and feared formed into one story. These characters have evolved and changed with me as this album was made, and at the end of its creation, both they and I have transformed."

To celebrate her coronation, the KiNG has also unveiled the video for "Ode To A Black Hole," which depicts her tragically glam spiral into an emotional abyss

"Ode To A Black Hole" is about what it feels like to still love the thing that's killing you. Whether that's a person or a career or a substance or yourself. It's a dedication to the worst thing that's ever happened to you, it's a tribute to the end of the world, the absence of light," says MALA. "There's this perfect moment between when you realize it's hurting you and when you leave. Ode exists in that space. It's so painful and yet strangely romantic to love something that takes everything from you."

Following the album release, the KiNG will take her unholy gospel on the road, opening for electro-pop singer Lights on her A(live) Again North American Tour. The 19-date tour kicks off in Victoria, BC at Capital Ballroom on May 8, and makes its way across North America with stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, New York, and more, before wrapping on June 7 in Toronto, ON at History.

