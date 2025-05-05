Miranda Lambert Rocks 'Kerosene' On American Idol

(EBM) Ahead of performing on this week's Academy of Country Music Awards, where she holds the title of winningest artist in ACM history, country music superstar Miranda Lambert lit up the "American Idol" stage during Sunday night's Top 10 episode. In addition to serving as a guest mentor, Lambert delivered a fiery performance in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough hit "Kerosene."

Lambert brought her signature authenticity and sharp musical instincts to "Idol" rehearsals this week, offering guidance and encouragement to each of the 10 remaining hopefuls. Her appearance gave viewers a firsthand look echoing her latest endeavor as co-founder of Big Loud Texas, a label imprint aimed at supporting and developing rising talent. With her passion for nurturing artists on full display, Lambert's mentorship marked a powerful moment in this season's competition.

As she performed her iconic single "Kerosene," Lambert also celebrated a personal milestone - the 20th anniversary of that breakthrough album, now available on vinyl for the first time ever. The high-octane performance reminded audiences why she remains celebrated by NPR as the "backbone of contemporary country music" two decades into her storied career.

That record kicked off a run of 10 consecutive Top 10 albums, with the latest, Postcards from Texas (featuring current single "Run"), available everywhere now. The three-time GRAMMY Award-winner next performs on this week's ACM Awards, airing live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8. Lambert is also set to join Morgan Wallen for several stadium dates of the upcoming I'm The Problem Tour, while headlining sets at festivals and one-off dates this summer including Country Stampede, Lakefront Music Fest, Field & Stream Music Fest and more.

