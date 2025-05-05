Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks Lead Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival Lineup

(PR) The inaugural Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival, happening September 12-13 in Temple, TX! With headliners like Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, Robert Earl Keen, and more, it's shaping up to be one of Texas's most anticipated new events for country music lovers.

In addition to the music, more than a dozen acclaimed pitmasters from around the country will be serving up their best BBQ, making this a perfect blend of live music and culinary culture, right in the heart of Central Texas.

To offer attendees of all ages a taste of the good life found in Central Texas, organizers hope to create a lasting cultural celebration each fall that evokes a sense of pride amongst residents and ultimately boosts the local economy with out-of-town visitors spending their dollars locally.

The event will be taking place at MLK Festival Grounds in Downtown Temple (301 S 4th Street, Temple, TX 76501). Find more details about tickets here

