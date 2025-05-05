.

Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks Lead Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival Lineup

05-05-2025
Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks Lead Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival Lineup

(PR) The inaugural Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival, happening September 12-13 in Temple, TX! With headliners like Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, Robert Earl Keen, and more, it's shaping up to be one of Texas's most anticipated new events for country music lovers.

In addition to the music, more than a dozen acclaimed pitmasters from around the country will be serving up their best BBQ, making this a perfect blend of live music and culinary culture, right in the heart of Central Texas.

To offer attendees of all ages a taste of the good life found in Central Texas, organizers hope to create a lasting cultural celebration each fall that evokes a sense of pride amongst residents and ultimately boosts the local economy with out-of-town visitors spending their dollars locally.

The event will be taking place at MLK Festival Grounds in Downtown Temple (301 S 4th Street, Temple, TX 76501). Find more details about tickets here

Related Stories
Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks Lead Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival Lineup

News > Tanglefoot

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour- Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1- James North Americna Tour- Tesla Las Vegas Residency- more

David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3- Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Takes 'Texas' To No. 1- Keith Urban To Receive ACM Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards- Russell Dickerson- Jessie Murph- more

-
Day In Pop

Adam Lambert Cast as 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar- Benson Boone Launching 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour- Selena Gomez and benny blanco- more

Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Latest News

David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour

James Plot North American Headline Tour in 15 Years

Tesla Launching 2025 Las Vegas Residency

Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

HEALTH Team With Chelsea Wolfe For 'MEAN' New Single

Faster Pussycat Announce New Single 'Motorbike'

The Who In The Studio For 'Live At Leeds' 55th Anniversary

Jinjer Premiere 'Fast Draw' Video