Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks Lead Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival Lineup

(PR) The inaugural Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival, happening September 12-13 in Temple, TX! With headliners like Parker McCollum, Cody Jinks, Robert Earl Keen, and more, it's shaping up to be one of Texas's most anticipated new events for country music lovers.
In addition to the music, more than a dozen acclaimed pitmasters from around the country will be serving up their best BBQ, making this a perfect blend of live music and culinary culture, right in the heart of Central Texas.
To offer attendees of all ages a taste of the good life found in Central Texas, organizers hope to create a lasting cultural celebration each fall that evokes a sense of pride amongst residents and ultimately boosts the local economy with out-of-town visitors spending their dollars locally.
The event will be taking place at MLK Festival Grounds in Downtown Temple (301 S 4th Street, Temple, TX 76501). Find more details about tickets here
David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour- Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1- James North Americna Tour- Tesla Las Vegas Residency- more
David Lee Roth Returns With Van Halen Celebration At M3- Damiano David Rocks New Single 'Voices' Live From Vevo Studio- more
Blake Shelton Takes 'Texas' To No. 1- Keith Urban To Receive ACM Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards- Russell Dickerson- Jessie Murph- more
Adam Lambert Cast as 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar- Benson Boone Launching 'American Heart' North American Arena Tour- Selena Gomez and benny blanco- more
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
David Lee Roth Hitting The Road For Summer Tour
James Plot North American Headline Tour in 15 Years
Tesla Launching 2025 Las Vegas Residency
Ghost's New Album 'Skeleta' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200
HEALTH Team With Chelsea Wolfe For 'MEAN' New Single
Faster Pussycat Announce New Single 'Motorbike'
The Who In The Studio For 'Live At Leeds' 55th Anniversary
Jinjer Premiere 'Fast Draw' Video