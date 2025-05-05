Russell Dickerson Adds Even More Dates To RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

(The GreenRoom) Multi-platinum entertainer Russell Dickerson, extends ROUND 3 of his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025, adding more dates to the fall run. The tour has drawn sold-out crowds and is set to bring even more unforgettable moments as the excitement continues into summer and fall.
Dickerson's latest and fastest-rising single, "Happen To Me" anthem has already made history as the biggest streaming debut of his career. "Exuding a big arena-ready energy and easily screamable lyrics," (Holler) the track has already surpassed 56 million streams and climbed into the Top 30 on the country radio charts.
Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Friday, May 9 at 10 AM local time at RussellDickerson.com. See all of the upcoming RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates below:
6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^ SOLD OUT
6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^ SOLD OUT
6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^ SOLD OUT
6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^
6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^
9/18 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre
9/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
9/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
9/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/3 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort
10/4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort
10/10 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino
10/14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
10/15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/17 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
10/18 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
10/25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
11/14 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
Bold indicates newly added dates
* Jake Scott
^ Niko Moon
