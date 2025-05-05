Tesla Launching 2025 Las Vegas Residency

(OMG) Tesla are returning to House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino later this year. Performances of TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency will take place on October 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25, 2025, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

During this exclusive five-day run of shows, TESLA will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like "Modern Day Cowboy," "Hang Tough" and "Edison's Medicine," as well as their acoustic driven songs such as "Signs" and "Love Song" (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

Die-hard fans from all over the world are headed to Las Vegas to witness TESLA, America's blue collar rock band, during this special limited-time engagement. And TESLA is ready to rock and show fans an unforgettable time.

Tickets for TESLA: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

