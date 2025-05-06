A Place to Bury Strangers and The Mall Team For Split

(PR) A Place to Bury Strangers and St. Louis synth-punk force The Mall unleash a new split 7" on Dedstrange, out digitally on May 6 and out physically June 20. APTBS brings "Make Me Feel Anything", a chaotic whirlwind of distortion, feedback, and raw emotion.

On the flip side, The Mall drops "I Need", a driving, synth-drenched blast of urgent, dystopian punk. Pressed on classic black vinyl, this is a must-have for those who crave new unfiltered, high-voltage energy.

A Place To Bury Strangers are releasing two split 7" ahead of their Upcoming Synthesizer US Tour featuring their support bands The Serfs and The Mall. 500 Limited Edition Black Vinyl. Stream it here

