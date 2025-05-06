Andre 3000 Releases '7 Piano Sketches'

(TOC) Andre 3000 has released 7 piano sketches, a collection of instrumental music recorded solo on the piano. This is the first release of new material since his globally lauded 2023 instrumental album, New Blue Sun, earned three GRAMMY nominations, including Album Of The Year.

The new music was released on Epic Records, at 8pm EST, shortly after Andre arrived at the Met Gala in New York City where he wore a bespoke piano creation by Burberry in collaboration with benji bixby and styled by Law Roach, as part of the Met Gala's Superfine: Tailoring Black Style themed event celebrating craftsmanship, structure, Black history, and the evolution of dandyism. The event also marks the debut of benji bixby, an evolution of Andre's beloved late 00s fashion line, Benjamin Bixby.

Partially composed and recorded prior to New Blue Sun, the beginnings of 7 piano sketches came about almost a decade ago, whilst staying in a house in Texas with his son that had only a piano, their beds and TV screens. Having lived with the recordings for a time, AndrE was drawn to the idea of creating more and sharing them in the Spring, a time of year that promises that life, creativity, and possibility are ever-renewing.

Says Andre of the recordings: "The original title for it was 'The Best Worst Rap Album In History' and here is an excerpt from the original liner notes:

'It's jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It's the best because it's the free-est emotionally and best I've felt personally. It's the best because it's like a palette cleanser for me.'"

It was recently announced that Andre will receive an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Music from Berklee College of Music on May 10th as part of their graduating Class Of 2025. In November, he will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame alongside his Outkast bandmate BigBoi. Stream 7 piano sketches here

Tracklist for 7 piano sketches:

(WARNING: NO BARS)

bluffing in the snow

and then one day you'll ...

when you're a ant and you wake up in an awesome mood, about to drive your son to school, only to discover that you left the lights on in the car last night so your battery is drained

hotel lobby pianos

blueberry mansions

off rhythm laughter

i spend all day waiting for the night

Related Stories

News > Andre 3000