Burton Cummings Reveals North American Tour Plans

(BHM) Burton Cummings, lead singer of The Guess Who and successful solo artist, announces a North American tour beginning this summer. The tour, which includes festival dates along with headlining shows, will feature songs from Burton's latest album, A Few Good Moments, along with hits from The Guess Who and his solo career.

In 1964, a 16-year-old Cummings released two singles as a member of The Deverons. Two years later, he joined The Guess Who. It was with The Guess Who that Cummings' signature vocals, along with his songwriting and keyboard prowess would fuel massively big hits around the world including "These Eyes," "No Time," "Laughing" and their biggest hit "American Woman," the latter topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks in 1970.

When the band broke up in 1975 Cummings would find solo success with "Stand Tall," an international smash which spent 21 weeks on Billboard Hot 100 topping out at #10.

JUNE

21 - ICE District Plaza - Edmonton, AB*1

28 - Casino Rama - Rama, ON

29 - Line Spike Frontenac - Harrowsmith, ON*

JULY

11 - The Orpheum Theater - Madison, WI

12 - Rhythm City Casino Resort - Davenport, IA

14 - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts - Skokie, IL

17 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

20 - Hoyt Sherman Place - Des Moines, IA

22 - Washington Pavilion - Sioux Falls, SD

23 - The Astro Amphitheatre - Omaha, NE

26 - Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival - Salmon Arm, BC*

AUGUST

7 - Kitchener Blues Festival - Kitchener, ON*

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Payne & Mencias Palladium - Carmel, IN

15 - Arvada Center - Arvada, CO

17 - Avalon Theatre - Grand Junction, CO

18 - The Kenley Amphitheatre - Layton, UT

20 - Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

22 - Pechanga Theater - Temecula, CA

23 - Pearl Theater - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA

29 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

*Festival Date

1 Burton Cummings & Tom Cochrane

