Dave Matthews Plays Rare Solo Show For Wells Fargo Credit Cardholders

(SFM) Friday night, Dave Matthews performed a rare solo concert exclusively for Wells Fargo credit cardholders at Houston's White Oak Music Hall. Matthews kicked off the night with his rendition of Willie Nelson's "Funny How Time Slips Away." Throughout the evening, he treated fans to a range of favorites including "Crush," "Walk Around the Moon," and "Grace Is Gone," creating an unforgettable night for the Houston crowd.

The special concert was presented as part of Wells Fargo's Autograph Card Exclusives series, which gives eligible Wells Fargo credit cardholders access to concerts, showcasing big-name artists in small venues. Perks for Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders include early access to purchase tickets, early entry to the venue, and artist merch discounts.

The series was launched in November 2023 with an exclusive Mumford & Sons concert in Los Angeles, and has since featured concerts by Lionel Richie, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Brandi Carlile, and Maluma.

Dave Matthews Band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and is the only band to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. In 2019, the United Nations designated Dave Matthews Band as Environmental Goodwill Ambassadors and they have planted 5 million trees with the Nature Conservancy. The band has a long philanthropic history-they have raised over $65 million for a wide variety of causes in their hometown and around the world and have hosted numerous benefit concerts.

Related Stories

Dave Matthews Band Launching U.S. Tour

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Returning To Riviera Maya

Blink-182, The Killers, Dave Matthews Band Lead Oceans Calling Festival Lineup

Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Neil Young Lead Bourbon & Beyond Lineup

News > Dave Matthews