DAX Shares 'Lonely Dirt Road' Remix Featuring Maverick City Music and Nick Day

(Columbia Records) Platinum-certified Nigerian-Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter DAX unveils an emotionally charged expanded remix of his standout track "Lonely Dirt Road", featuring Grammy-winning collective Maverick City Music and rising artist Nick Day. Set for release May 6 via RECORDS/Columbia Records, this reimagined version builds on the original's momentum with fresh spiritual depth and cross-genre collaboration set to make an impact.

Originally featured on DAX's 2024 album From a Man's Perspective, "Lonely Dirt Road" has emerged as a breakout favorite, surging across streaming platforms with strong growth week over week as fans continue to discover the impactful track. Co-written by DAX and Lex Nour, the song presents a powerful reflection on pain, faith, and personal transformation.

Over gentle piano, ambient guitar, and pulsing rhythm, DAX sings: "I bring my hatred, I pack my pain. All the emotions I cannot explain. It's where I found God and filled that hole. It's he, myself and I on that lonely dirt road."

The remix deepens that emotional core, with Maverick City Music adding lush gospel harmonies and Nick Day lending a heartfelt vocal performance. The result is a transcendent anthem that bridges hip-hop, gospel, and soul.

"This remix is bigger than music," says DAX. "It's about unity, faith, and healing. I'm honored to have Maverick City Music and Nick Day walk this road with me and help carry the message even further."

Once again, he teams up with frequent collaborator and director Logan Meis for the accompanying cinematic music video for the remix. Watch it below:

