Eddie Valero Previews Gangsta Blues With 'Zombies'

(ET) Steeped in the traditions of his musical hometown, Memphis rapper Eddie Valero has been grinding his whole life for his opportunity to shine. Today, the rising rapper releases "Zombies," a simmering new single. "Zombies" nods to the horrorcore that has long permeated Memphis's rap underground, dripping with haunting keys and lifted by crisp hi-hats. Eddie slides into the pocket with ease, weaving drawly syllables between sampled ad-libs and establishing himself as his city's supreme hustler, with diamonds that dance like TikToks and candy-colored Forgiatos.
"Zombies" is the first glimpse of Gangsta Blues, Eddie Valero's next project. A high-octane pack of 11 tracks, the project harkens back to all eras of Memphis music, from the country-fried underground rap of the 90s, to the hustle-hard anthems of recent years, reaching all the way back to the blues that made Beale Street famous. Eddie Valero positions himself as an heir to that formidable musical tradition, using his lyrics to process his trauma and tout his many triumphs, using his virtuosity as a weapon in the same way that Memphis bluesmen like B.B. King once did. Featuring guest appearances from kindred spirit Starlito and Memphis legend 8Ball (of 8Ball & MJG), and production from heavy-hitters like BandPlay, Gangsta Blues arrives on May 23rd via ONErpm.
Born and raised in Memphis, Eddie Valero has built a large audience in his city and beyond the hard way, never compromising his style and eschewing high-profile co-signs on his route to local legend status. Growing up in awe of his city's OGs, Eddie worked hard at his craft, using his expert beat selection and gritty storytelling to grow his following to over 60k YouTube subscribers. Always confident fans would find him, he started his signature mixtape series, Until They Feel Me, in 2021, releasing 4 installments in all, featuring local hits like "Lero BandPlay" (1.38 million Spotify streams) his hard-hitting collab with the PRE-signed producer. In 2023, he dropped "Flex N Go" with JpOnTheTrack, racking up over 2.5 million YouTube views in the process, and he followed in 2024 with the Undefeated mixtape. Most recently, Eddie shared Just For Y'all, a no frills street tape featuring the buzzing single "Money Locked In." Later this month, Eddie Valero hits the road, opening for Don Trip & Starlito on their "Step Brothers 4 Life Tour."
With Gangsta Blues on the way, Eddie Valero is ready to become Memphis's next big thing. Stay tuned for more.
